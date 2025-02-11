Open Extended Reactions

The Williams Formula 1 team announced a long-term title sponsorship with Australian technology company Atlassian on Tuesday to help their fight to rise back up the grid.

The former champions, winners of 114 races and nine constructors' titles but ninth of the 10 teams last year, will be known as Atlassian Williams Racing when the season starts in Australia on March 16.

Williams said in a statement that the partnership deal was the biggest in the team's 48-year history, without giving financial details.

Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are teammates at Williams this season. Williams F1

The team have a new driver lineup this season, with Spaniard Carlos Sainz joining from Ferrari alongside Thai regular Alex Albon.

Atlassian's branding will feature prominently on a special one-off livery presented at a Silverstone launch on Friday before a 10-team F1 event in London next Tuesday.

"Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team's illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation," team boss James Vowles said.

"We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential."