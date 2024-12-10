Open Extended Reactions

From the moment Kevin Young was hired as BYU's men's basketball coach in the spring, it was clear the Cougars would have the resources to compete at the highest levels of the sport.

"It got obvious real quick that there's not going to be a lot of things that hold us back here," Young said in April. "When you're trying to lead your own program, that's a massive thing. I haven't heard 'no' a whole lot."

It didn't take long for those words to come to fruition.

A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in high school basketball, committed to BYU on Tuesday, picking the Cougars over Alabama, North Carolina and Kansas. Young made Dybantsa a priority shortly after taking the job and didn't slow down when blue bloods and recent recruiting powerhouses became more involved.

With Dybantsa -- the program's first five-star recruit since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007 -- leading the way, BYU now has a top-10 recruiting class in the country.

Note: Class rankings are determined by a mathematical formula weighting different factors related to the quality and quantity of players in the class.

Post-signing-period ranking: 1