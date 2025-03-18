        <
          Double-digit seeds with highest upset potential in men's NCAA tournament

          Can Nique Clifford and Colorado State knock off Memphis in the opening round of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament? David Becker/Getty Images
          Keith Lipscomb, Mar 18, 2025
              Keith Lipscomb is a senior editor for ESPN Fantasy and a contributing writer for men's college basketball at ESPN.
          For those rooting for chaos in March Madness, picking upsets in the opening round can be an enticing proposition.

          But which double-digit seeds actually have a chance to pull it off?

          In 12 of the past 13 NCAA tournaments, a First Four team has advanced to the second round. And 11 seeds are catching up with 12 seeds in their historical upset rates.

          To find this year's potential candidates, we consulted ESPN's BPI projections to identify the 10 matchups with the highest probabilities of an upset -- just keep in mind that probability does not mean predictability when filling out your brackets.

          Note: Because two No. 6 vs. No. 11 games are still to be determined by the outcomes of First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Giant Killers model takes all possible matchups into consideration.

          (11) North Carolina vs. (6) Ole Miss

          Upset chance: 55%
          Potential matchup: 4:05 p.m. ET on Friday

          The percentage might come as a surprise, but as we mentioned earlier, a First Four team has gone on to win a first-round game in 12 of 13 tournaments. So why not the controversial "last team in" Carolina?