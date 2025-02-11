The best men's basketball game(s) on every remaining day of the regular season

Open Extended Reactions

The sprint to Selection Sunday has officially commenced.

With the Super Bowl behind us, the focus of the American sports world is now on the hardwood. There are only 33 days until the men's and women's NCAA tournament brackets are revealed and less than eight weeks until champions are crowned. The regular season is winding down across the country; some conferences have only five or six games to play before conference tournaments begin. Men's teams such as McNeese State (Southland) and Southern (SWAC) are not far from clinching regular-season titles with three-game leads heading into this final stretch.

There isn't a single night left of the 2024-25 men's college basketball regular season without at least one meaningful contest. Even the lighter slates still feature games that will impact NCAA tournament seeding, regular-season championship races and the all-important bubble.

If you're looking to catch up and lock in on college basketball, we're here to guide you through the rest of the regular-season calendar, highlighting one game per night -- plus a few extras to keep things interesting.

All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats (7 p.m., ESPN)

Tennessee has righted the ship since losing two in a row in late January, including a home defeat to Kentucky. Can the Wildcats complete the season sweep in this Sonic Blockbuster matchup? Mark Pope's team had lost four of five but bounced back with a win over South Carolina last weekend. More importantly, it looked competent defensively, which it hadn't been in weeks. The Zakai Zeigler-Lamont Butler point guard matchup will be key.