As Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis closes in on Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record, take a look back at some of their finest moments on the court. (0:56)

For the last few days, Jaeson Maravich, the eldest son of "Pistol" Pete Maravich, has wondered what his late father would have thought about Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis potentially breaking his NCAA all-time career scoring record on Thursday in his team's matchup against Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus.

Maravich told ESPN Thursday that he believes his father would have celebrated Davis' pursuit of 3,667 career points. Davis (3,642 career points in five years) is 25 points from tying the all-time Division I scoring record.

"I was thinking about this the other day: 'What would my dad say?'" Maravich said. "I think he'd be cheering the kid on. I really do. I don't think the records meant that much to him, to be honest. I know later in his life, they definitely didn't mean anything to him. Maybe earlier when he was playing, he took pride in it. But I don't think he'd be bitter about it. I think he'd be excited for [Davis] and hope he would break it [Thursday]."

But Maravich also said the two records are difficult to compare.

His father played in the era when freshmen weren't eligible to compete, so Maravich only had three years to set the mark (he averaged 44.2 PPG). He also played before the 3-point line had been introduced to men's college basketball. With more years and more ways to score, Maravich said, his father's record would have been untouchable.

"To me, it's an apples and oranges comparison," Maravich said. "I look at it as two completely different records. It's really so hard to compare because it's so different. His freshman year didn't even count because freshmen couldn't play varsity. I just look at what he did in three years and that's like a video-game numbers kind of thing."

The extra season granted to all NCAA athletes who were impacted by COVID allowed Davis to return to Detroit Mercy for a fifth season and position himself to chase the all-time mark on Thursday night. Davis has said that he respects Maravich and never expected to get close to his record, but he also believes his achievements are valid, too.

Davis has played 143 games in his career, while Maravich played in 83 games at LSU. But Davis (2,961) has fewer field goal attempts than Maravich (3,166), although Maravich didn't have access to a 3-point line. Davis (584 3-point attempts) is the Division I all-time leader in 3-pointers.

While Maravich argued that his father's mark is still one of the game's most impressive records regardless of what happens Thursday night, he said he will celebrate Davis' accomplishment if he breaks the record on Thursday night.

"If he breaks it, I'll be happy for him," Maravich said. "I'm not going to be bitter about it. Of course, every record my dad has, I would like to stand the test of time. But if he breaks it, he breaks it, whether he broke it in five years or whatever, I'll be happy for him. But I just look at it like it's so hard to compare things like this."