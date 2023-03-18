Bill Self did not coach in Kansas' second-round NCAA tournament 72-71 upset loss Saturday to Arkansas.

Self continues to recover from a procedure last week after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a heart catheterization, had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries and was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday.

Assistant Norm Roberts once again served as acting head coach for the Jayhawks, as he has since the Big 12 tournament.

Speaking before Saturday's second-round tournament loss, Self said he was feeling "tons better" but needs a little more time to recover from the procedure.

"Got my energy back to an extent, sleeping better, doing things that they said were important to be on the mend quickly," he said. "Just probably not quite quick enough."

Self, 60, added that after consulting with his doctors Saturday, the determination was that the most prudent course of action was that he "rejoin the team full speed next week."

Roberts, 57, also replaced Self for four games during the season when Self was suspended by Kansas as part of self-imposed sanctions stemming from the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Self has been attending Kansas practices since the Jayhawks arrived in Des Moines, Iowa. Roberts said that because he has, the Jayhawks' routine hasn't changed much.

Kansas defeated Howard 96-68 in the first round Thursday.