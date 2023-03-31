Hunter Dickinson drills the triple to send the game to overtime for the Wolverines. (0:42)

Michigan Wolverines star big man Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal Friday.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 junior, is classified as a graduate transfer and plans to graduate at the end of the summer semester.

One of the most dominant centers in the country over the course of his three seasons in Ann Arbor, he immediately becomes the best player in the portal this spring. Dickinson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2023 and second-team honors in 2022. He was also a consensus second-team All-American in 2021 following his freshman season with the Wolverines.

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and 9 rebounds this season, after putting up 18.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a game last season. In 94 games at Michigan, he has averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, while shooting 57% from the field.

Michigan went to the Elite Eight in Dickinson's first season and the Sweet 16 in his second, but the Wolverines missed the NCAA tournament this year after losing their final three games before Selection Sunday.

If Dickinson's career in Ann Arbor is over, he ends with the sixth-most career double-doubles in program history and is the 31st player with more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.