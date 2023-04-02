Providence guard Alyn Breed has been suspended indefinitely after he was charged by local police with multiple crimes for an off-campus incident Saturday, the school said in a statement.

Breed, who averaged 4.8 points per game this season, is no longer listed on the team's website.

"It was announced [Saturday] by the Providence Police Department that Providence College student-athlete Alyn Breed was charged with several crimes for actions that occurred off campus on Saturday, April 1," the school's statement said. "As a result of these charges, athletic director Steve Napolillo and head coach Kim English have determined that Breed is suspended from the men's basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities. [Providence] will follow its student-conduct disciplinary process regarding this matter. At this time, there will not be any further comment."

Providence police said Breed is facing multiple firearm and domestic counts, according to multiple reports.

English, formerly the George Mason coach, accepted the Providence job last week after longtime head coach Ed Cooley departed for Georgetown.

Under Cooley, Providence earned an 11-seed in the NCAA tournament this season and suffered a 61-53 loss to Kentucky in the first round.