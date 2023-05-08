Northwestern guard Boo Buie, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and the catalyst for the team's second-ever NCAA tournament appearance, will return for a fifth season.

Buie, who last month declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, announced his decision on Instagram. Buie said he had always dreamed about playing professionally, while adding, "But I'm not done yet."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Buie averaged 17.3 points and 4.5 assists per game last season, while making 86.9% of his free throws. Northwestern reached the second round of the NCAA tournament before falling to UCLA.

He was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation's top collegiate point guard. Buie served as a team captain as Northwestern set single-season records for Big Ten wins (12) and wins against AP ranked opponents (4), including an upset of then-No. 1 Purdue in February.

Buie has started 94 games in his career and ranks 10th on the school's all-time scoring list with 1,541 points. Northwestern is awaiting a decision from Chase Audige, Buie's backcourt mate, who also declared for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Neither player was among the list of 45 invitees to next week's NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago, ahead of the NBA combine.

Northwestern, which tied for second in the Big Ten last season, added transfers Ryan Langborg (Princeton), Justin Mullins (Denver) and Blake Preston (Liberty). The team recently announced a three-year contract extension for coach Chris Collins through the 2027-28 season.