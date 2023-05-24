TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- A judge denied bond Wednesday for former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, who is facing a capital murder charge related to a fatal shooting near campus.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said at a hearing Wednesday that the bail issue could be revisited later.

Miles has pleaded not guilty in the January shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The former reserve forward and Michael Lynn Davis, both 21 at the time, are charged with capital murder.

Former Alabama teammates including Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Quinerly and Noah Gurley attended the hearing, according to al.com.

The shooting occurred on the Strip, a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Investigators said Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, which brings a capital murder charge in Alabama.

Davis is accused of firing the gun that killed the young woman, according to court documents filed in Tuscaloosa. Investigators wrote in a court document that Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before the shooting.

Defense lawyers suggested in an earlier court hearing that the two were reacting defensively after an altercation with a young man in Harris' group.

Miles was dismissed from the Alabama team after his arrest.