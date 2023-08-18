I've listed my preseason All-Rolls Royce Team and Top 25. Now it's time to announce my Dazzling Dozen Diaper Dandies for the upcoming 2023-24 men's college basketball season. These are players who are hitting the college hardwood for the first time and will make an immediate impact for their teams with their skill, passion -- and maybe some showmanship. The transition from high school basketball is never easy, but there's a fierce competitive spirit each of these players brings in a new era of college hoops.
This might be one of the deeper classes of impactful freshmen I've seen in a long time, and I'm so excited to watch them develop into PTPers. All 12 are projected starters, and eight are considered NBA lottery picks -- which could make the 2024 draft one of the youngest on record.
It was frightful to see Bronny James get sidelined, but I'm keeping him on this list, in the hope that we get to see his talent displayed at some point this year. Get well, young man.
Here's the Dazzling Dozen Diaper Dandies:
Xavier Booker, Michigan State Spartans
Elliott Cadeau, North Carolina Tar Heels
Stephon Castle, UConn Huskies
Isaiah Collier, USC Trojans
Justin Edwards, Kentucky Wildcats
Kwame Evans, Oregon Ducks
Bronny James, USC Trojans
Jared McCain, Duke Blue Devils
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana Hoosiers
D.J. Wagner, Kentucky Wildcats
Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor Bears
Cody Williams, Colorado Buffaloes