SCNext Top 25: The first rankings of the best high school boys' basketball teams for 2023-24

The first boys basketball high school team rankings are here and who else but No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg and Montverde Academy would land at No. 1?

Beyond Flagg, the Eagles roster boasts five more ESPN 100 recruits in the 2024 class. Asa Newell (No. 11), Liam McNeeley (No. 13), Derik Queen (No. 15), Robert Wright III (No. 37) and Curtis Givens (No. 48) should combine to be near the top of the rankings all season.

Link Academy also has several ESPN recruits and the roster is head lined by Texas commit and No. 4 overall recruit Tre Johnson and Labaron Philon (No. 35), who is committed to Kansas.

Several states have already started games this season and several teams in the top 25 have already put together some impressive résumés.

Here's the first rankings this season.

1. Montverde Academy (FL), 0-0

2. Link Academy (MO), 2-0

3. Prolific Prep (CA), 6-0

4. Columbus (FL), 0-0

5. IMG Academy (FL), 0-0

6. Long Island Luthern (NY), 0-0

7. Paul VI (VA), 0-0

8. AZ Compass (AZ), 6-0

9. La Lumiere (IND), 5-0

10. Sunrise Christian (KS), 1-0

11. Wasatch Academy (UT), 1-0

12. Combine Academy (NC), 5-0

13. John Marshall (VA), 0-0

14. Bishop O'Connell (VA), 0-0

15. Gonzaga HS College (D.C.), 0-0

16. Archbishop Stepniac (NY), 0-0

17. Brewster Academy (NH), 4-0

18. Grayson (GA), 2-0

19. Harvard-Westlake (CA), 3-0

20. St. John Bosco (CA), 1-0

21. Myers Park (NC), 0-1

22. Don Bosco Prep (NJ), 0-0

23. Bella Vista Prep (AZ), 5-0

24. Dream City Christian (AZ), 3-1

25. Lake Travis (TX), 6-0