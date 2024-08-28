Open Extended Reactions

The Iowa State Cyclones' Big 12 championship rings include a rather suspicious detail.

The most prominent elements of the hardware highlight all the usual bells and whistles of a team celebrating a title. There are the red and gold colors and retro logo that pay homage to the Cyclones' brand. There's a "23-0 at Hilton" line, referencing the team's undefeated record at the Hilton Center, as well as in Kansas City ("Hilton South") and Omaha ("Hilton West") in the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.

And then there's the video game character.

The video game "Among Us" rose to fame in 2020, bolstered by interactive elements suitable for a socially distanced world. The game's player base has declined since, but it never went away completely -- certainly not in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State would use the game as a means of team bonding on road trips throughout the season. The animated character graphic is accompanied by the text "Send code!" a phrase used by the Cyclones to signify the start of a new game.

Iowa State men's basketball will set out to defend its conference crown and undefeated home record on November 4, when the team opens the season against Mississippi Valley State.