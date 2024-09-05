Open Extended Reactions

A busy summer of basketball concluded with updated ESPN player rankings for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 boys' recruiting classes -- which, inevitably, leads to a series of fun questions: Who are the best high school players in the country? Who are the best long-term prospects? Who produces the most?

Looking at the top of each class is a great start to finding those answers. Entering the fall, all three classes have compelling arguments for the top spot.

Incumbent A.J. Dybantsa holds serve atop the 2025 rankings, but Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson were both strong candidates. Expect them to continue to challenge for the top spot once the high school season kicks off, with Nate Ament and Caleb Wilson rounding out the top five.

Tyran Stokes is too physically imposing, naturally talented and productive to relinquish pole position in the 2026 class; still, keep an eye on Brandon McCoy, whose two-way ability and leadership as a big point guard make him a real threat for the No. 1 spot. Caleb Holt, Alijah Arenas, and Jordan Smith Jr. all made big strides this summer and will make this race even more competitive.

The 2027 group will have the most movement because they are so young and have so much time to develop. Babatunde Oladotun has so much promise and athletic ability. He remains on top for now, but C.J. Rosser, Lincoln Cosby and Jaylan Mitchell will all have a say in determining who is No. 1 next time around.

Those are the contenders. But let's look at how they -- and the other top players in each group -- stack up, regardless of class, heading into the high school basketball season.

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 1 | SF | Uncommitted