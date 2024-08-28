Open Extended Reactions

Northwestern has hired Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson as the school's new AD, the university announced Thursday.

"Northwestern University is world-class in all of its endeavors and its mission, values and pursuit of excellence in academics and athletics are not only aligned with my beliefs and approach but are a model for intercollegiate athletics," Jackson said in a statement. "I cannot wait to engage with Wildcat student-athletes, coaches, staff, faculty, alumni and fans, and my family and I look forward to wearing the Purple!"

Jackson, who emerged from a field of three finalists, is taking over for Derrick Gragg, who was reassigned in June. He will be the third athletic director for the school since Jim Phillips left to accept the ACC commissioner job in December 2020.

Jackson brings extensive experience in the athletic director's chair and the football space. Villanova won two national titles in basketball during Jackson's nine years as AD. He developed a reputation as a strong fundraiser and an administrator capable of spearheading significant facility projects.

He also brings extensive NFL and college football experience. That includes football oversight at Syracuse and USC during his stints in the athletic departments there.

Before Villanova, Jackson worked as the senior associate director of athletics and chief innovation officer at USC. He worked closely with the football program there and helped with the renovation of the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Jackson also worked for the then-Oakland Raiders as the organization's director of football development. He has strong ties to Pete Carroll, whom he worked for with the New England Patriots and alongside at USC.

Northwestern spent much of last season dealing with the reverberations of the firing of coach Pat Fitzgerald in the wake of hazing allegations within the program. Interim coach David Braun earned the permanent job by going 8-5 and keeping the program together.

Also looming at Northwestern is a stadium overhaul of Ryan Field that has Northwestern playing some home games in a makeshift stadium this year.