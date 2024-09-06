Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's big board of high school basketball player rankings has a new look.

After a full summer of travel, evaluation and film study, the highly competitive window between travel basketball and camps saw movement in both directions.

In evaluating the best players in the country, a litany of factors are considered.

Talent, production and potential are important -- as is a player's future NBA draft prospect -- but they're not the only criteria.

We aim to dive beyond just counting stats, so we consider athletic ability, basketball IQ, ball skills, passing, ball handling, footwork, overall fundamentals, defense and the overall complete nature of a player's game.

Does a player help his team win?

Does he impact the outcome of a game?

Winning is a major factor, and valuing winning is a process within the evaluation, too.

By way of intel, we dig into the habits and traits of as many prospects as possible. Often, players with strong character and work habits will elevate their game and improve. The result is new faces in the rankings, but also those who made a jump up, and some we feel still don't get enough recognition.

NEW FACES

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 56 | SG | 6-foot-5 | 175 pounds | Berkeley Prep (Florida) | Miami commit