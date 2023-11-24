Tramon Mark leaves the game on a stretcher after a hard fall late in the fourth quarter. (0:32)

Arkansas guard Tramon Mark was released from a local hospital in the Bahamas on Friday after taking a hard fall late in the team's game against North Carolina.

Mark was injured with 1:12 remaining in the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. He stayed on the floor for several minutes following his fall after an off-balance layup before being lifted onto a stretcher and taken away from the court.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said in his postgame news conference that Mark was being checked for a back injury. Later Friday, the school said an MRI showed no significant damage to Mark's back, leading to his release from the hospital. He will travel back to Arkansas on Saturday morning, the school said.

Mark scored 34 points as No. 20 Arkansas lost 87-72 to No. 14 North Carolina. He joined the Tar Heels' RJ Davis (30), Villanova's Eric Dixon (34) and Memphis' David Jones (36) as 30-point scorers in the tournament.

A Houston transfer, Mark was 13-of-17 from the field, 4-of-6 behind the arc and 4-of-7 at the free throw line to top his previous career high of 26 points during a second-round matchup with Auburn in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

