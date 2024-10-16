The "Unsportsmanlike" Crew debate whether Dan Hurley and UConn can win a third consecutive NCAA championship after the coach spurned the Lakers to remain in Storrs. (1:37)

Eric Reibe, the second-best center in the senior class, announced his commitment to UConn on Wednesday, giving Dan Hurley and the Huskies their second top-25 recruit in 2025.

Reibe chose UConn over Kansas, Creighton, Indiana and Oregon. He visited all five schools over the past couple of months, while also hosting frequent visits from coaches in recent weeks -- including when Hurley and two assistant coaches stopped by Reibe's high school after visiting the White House in September.

The Huskies' pitch won out: Come to Storrs and develop into an NBA player while also competing for a national championship.

"The player development stood out to me, especially with [Donovan] Clingan," Reibe told ESPN. "Sending six players to the league in two years and winning two national championships is very special. Coach Hurley's plan with me aligns perfectly and I have a great relationship with all the coaches and players. It was an indescribable feeling that told me UConn is home."

A 7-footer from Bullis School (Maryland), Reibe is No. 23 overall in the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class -- ranking behind only Chris Cenac Jr. at the center position.

He has represented the German national team at international events since he was 15, most recently playing at the Albert Schweitzer Tournament for his country's U18 team. In six games there, Reibe averaged 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, while also stepping out and making nearly two 3s per game at a 57.9% clip.

The left-handed Reibe is one of the most skilled post players in the country. What makes him hard to defend is that he can both score and pass with his back to the basket or while facing the basket. As a face-up threat, his touch and range on his midrange and 3-point shots are consistent. In ball-screen scenarios, he can pop and space, short-roll or dive hard to the rim. Playing with his back to the basket, Reibe's instincts, footwork and moves are based on the location of his defender. Right now, his left-handed jump hook and baseline spin are ahead of schedule. He is also valuable in dribble-handoff actions because of his coordination, mobility and hands.

"Eric has always been a force on the offensive end, his ability to shoot and pass will help space the floor," Bullis School coach Bruce Kelley said. "His commitment to improving defensively over the past year has been notable. He can now move his feet well enough to switch pick-and-rolls and keep the ball handler in front of him. He is also very comfortable covering perimeter players as his primary matchup."

Reibe joins top-20 guard Darius Adams (No. 19 in the ESPN 100) in the Huskies' 2025 class. The Huskies are also squarely in the mix for Braylon Mullins (No. 24), who is expected to announce his decision next week between UConn, Indiana and North Carolina.

The Huskies have now landed nine ESPN 100 prospects in the past three classes.