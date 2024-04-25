Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2024-25

Open Extended Reactions

The men's college basketball coaching carousel is a busy one. It began spinning last May, when Bob Huggins stepped down at West Virginia, and slowly picked up speed toward the end of the regular season. But now, it's going at full tilt.

Vacancies at Washington, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Stanford, the aforementioned Mountaineers and Louisville have been filled. The mid-major programs they hired coaches away from now embark on their searches.

As we approach the end of this season and go all the way to the beginning of the next, ESPN will be listing all the coaching firing and hiring moves in the men's game in one complete list below.

Arkansas Razorbacks: Eric Musselman / John Calipari

Bryant Bulldogs: Jared Grasso / Phil Martelli Jr.

BYU Cougars: Mark Pope / Kevin Young

Cal Poly Mustangs: John Smith / Mike DeGeorge

Canisius Golden Griffins: Reggie Witherspoon / Jim Christian

Central Arkansas Bears: Anthony Boone/ John Shulman

Charleston Cougars: Pat Kelsey / Chris Mack

Charleston Southern Buccaneers: Barclay Radebaugh / Saah Nimley

Chicago State Cougars: Gerald Gillion / Scott Spinelli

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Cliff Ellis / Justin Gray

Cornell Big Red: Brian Earl / Jon Jaques

DePaul Blue Demons: Tony Stubblefield / Chris Holtmann

Detroit Mercy Titans: Mike Davis / Mark Montgomery

Drake Bulldogs: Darian DeVries / Ben McCollum

Duquesne Dukes: Keith Dambrot / Dru Joyce III

Eastern Washington Eagles: David Riley / Dan Monson

Fairfield Stags: Jay Young / Chris Casey

Florida A&M Rattlers: Robert McCollum / Patrick Crarey II

Florida Atlantic Owls: Dusty May / John Jakus

Fresno State Bulldogs: Justin Hutson / Vance Walberg

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs: Tim Craft / Jeremy Luther

Hampton Pirates: Edward "Buck" Joyner / Ivan Thomas

Houston Christian Huskies: Ron Cottrell / Craig Doty

Indiana State Sycamores: Josh Schertz / Matthew Graves

IUPUI Jaguars: Matt Crenshaw / Paul Corsaro

James Madison Dukes: Mark Byington / Preston Spradlin

Kentucky Wildcats: John Calipari / Mark Pope

Long Beach State Beach: Dan Monson / Chris Acker

Louisville Cardinals: Kenny Payne / Pat Kelsey

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: Tavaras Hardy / Josh Loeffler

Marshall Thundering Herd: Dan D'Antoni / Cornelius Jackson

Mercer Bears: Greg Gary / Ryan Ridder

Michigan Wolverines: Juwan Howard / Dusty May

Missouri State Bears: Dana Ford / Cuonzo Martin

Morehead State Eagles: Preston Spradlin / Jonathan Mattox

Mount Saint Mary's Mountaineers: Dan Engelstad / Donny Lind

New Orleans Privateers: Mark Slessinger / Stacy Hollowell

Ohio State Buckeyes: Chris Holtmann / Jake Diebler

Oklahoma State Cowboys: Mike Boynton / Steve Lutz

Old Dominion Monarchs: Jeff Jones / Mike Jones

Pacific Tigers: Leonard Perry / Dave Smart

Pepperdine Waves: Lorenzo Romar / Ed Schilling

Rice Owls: Scott Pera / Rob Lanier

Saint Louis Billikens: Travis Ford / Josh Schertz

Siena Saints: Carmen Maciariello / Gerry McNamara

SMU Mustangs: Rob Lanier / Andy Enfield

South Carolina Upstate Spartans: Dave Dickerson / Marty Richter

Southern Illinois Salukis: Bryan Mullins / Scott Nagy

Stanford Cardinal: Jerod Haase / Kyle Smith

UIC Flames: Luke Yaklich / Rob Ehsan

USC Trojans: Andy Enfield / Eric Musselman

UT Martin Skyhawks: Ryan Ridder / Jeremy Shulman

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros: Matt Figger / Kahil Fennell

UTSA Roadrunners: Steve Henson / Austin Claunch

Utah State Aggies: Danny Sprinkle / Jerrod Calhoun

Vanderbilt Commodores: Jerry Stackhouse / Mark Byington

Washington Huskies: Mike Hopkins / Danny Sprinkle

Washington State Cougars: Kyle Smith / David Riley

West Virginia Mountaineers: Bob Huggins / Darian DeVries

Western Carolina Catamounts: Justin Gray / Tim Craft

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Steve Lutz / Hank Plona

William & Mary Tribe: Dane Fischer / Brian Earl

Wright State Raiders: Scott Nagy / Clint Sargent

Youngstown State Penguins: Jerrod Calhoun / Ethan Faulkner