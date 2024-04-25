Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2024-25

The men's college basketball coaching carousel is a busy one. It began spinning last May, when Bob Huggins stepped down at West Virginia, and slowly picked up speed toward the end of the regular season. But now, it's going at full tilt.
Vacancies at Washington, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Stanford, the aforementioned Mountaineers and Louisville have been filled. The mid-major programs they hired coaches away from now embark on their searches.
As we approach the end of this season and go all the way to the beginning of the next, ESPN will be listing all the coaching firing and hiring moves in the men's game in one complete list below.
Meanwhile, track all the buzz, candidates, updates and analysis for all the possible openings for next season.
Last updated: April 25, 2024
School: Out (63) / In (60)
Arkansas Razorbacks: Eric Musselman / John Calipari
Bryant Bulldogs: Jared Grasso / Phil Martelli Jr.
BYU Cougars: Mark Pope / Kevin Young
Cal Poly Mustangs: John Smith / Mike DeGeorge
Canisius Golden Griffins: Reggie Witherspoon / Jim Christian
Central Arkansas Bears: Anthony Boone/ John Shulman
Charleston Cougars: Pat Kelsey / Chris Mack
Charleston Southern Buccaneers: Barclay Radebaugh / Saah Nimley
Chicago State Cougars: Gerald Gillion / Scott Spinelli
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Cliff Ellis / Justin Gray
Cornell Big Red: Brian Earl / Jon Jaques
DePaul Blue Demons: Tony Stubblefield / Chris Holtmann
Detroit Mercy Titans: Mike Davis / Mark Montgomery
Drake Bulldogs: Darian DeVries / Ben McCollum
Duquesne Dukes: Keith Dambrot / Dru Joyce III
Eastern Washington Eagles: David Riley / Dan Monson
Fairfield Stags: Jay Young / Chris Casey
Florida A&M Rattlers: Robert McCollum / Patrick Crarey II
Florida Atlantic Owls: Dusty May / John Jakus
Fresno State Bulldogs: Justin Hutson / Vance Walberg
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs: Tim Craft / Jeremy Luther
Hampton Pirates: Edward "Buck" Joyner / Ivan Thomas
Houston Christian Huskies: Ron Cottrell / Craig Doty
Indiana State Sycamores: Josh Schertz / Matthew Graves
IUPUI Jaguars: Matt Crenshaw / Paul Corsaro
James Madison Dukes: Mark Byington / Preston Spradlin
Kentucky Wildcats: John Calipari / Mark Pope
Long Beach State Beach: Dan Monson / Chris Acker
Louisville Cardinals: Kenny Payne / Pat Kelsey
Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: Tavaras Hardy / Josh Loeffler
Marshall Thundering Herd: Dan D'Antoni / Cornelius Jackson
Mercer Bears: Greg Gary / Ryan Ridder
Michigan Wolverines: Juwan Howard / Dusty May
Missouri State Bears: Dana Ford / Cuonzo Martin
Morehead State Eagles: Preston Spradlin / Jonathan Mattox
Mount Saint Mary's Mountaineers: Dan Engelstad / Donny Lind
New Orleans Privateers: Mark Slessinger / Stacy Hollowell
Ohio State Buckeyes: Chris Holtmann / Jake Diebler
Oklahoma State Cowboys: Mike Boynton / Steve Lutz
Old Dominion Monarchs: Jeff Jones / Mike Jones
Pacific Tigers: Leonard Perry / Dave Smart
Pepperdine Waves: Lorenzo Romar / Ed Schilling
Rice Owls: Scott Pera / Rob Lanier
Saint Louis Billikens: Travis Ford / Josh Schertz
Siena Saints: Carmen Maciariello / Gerry McNamara
SMU Mustangs: Rob Lanier / Andy Enfield
South Carolina Upstate Spartans: Dave Dickerson / Marty Richter
Southern Illinois Salukis: Bryan Mullins / Scott Nagy
Stanford Cardinal: Jerod Haase / Kyle Smith
UIC Flames: Luke Yaklich / Rob Ehsan
USC Trojans: Andy Enfield / Eric Musselman
UT Martin Skyhawks: Ryan Ridder / Jeremy Shulman
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros: Matt Figger / Kahil Fennell
UTSA Roadrunners: Steve Henson / Austin Claunch
Utah State Aggies: Danny Sprinkle / Jerrod Calhoun
Vanderbilt Commodores: Jerry Stackhouse / Mark Byington
Washington Huskies: Mike Hopkins / Danny Sprinkle
Washington State Cougars: Kyle Smith / David Riley
West Virginia Mountaineers: Bob Huggins / Darian DeVries
Western Carolina Catamounts: Justin Gray / Tim Craft
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Steve Lutz / Hank Plona
William & Mary Tribe: Dane Fischer / Brian Earl
Wright State Raiders: Scott Nagy / Clint Sargent
Youngstown State Penguins: Jerrod Calhoun / Ethan Faulkner