          Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2024-25

          John Calipari shocked the sport when he announced he was moving on from Kentucky to take the head coaching spot at Arkansas. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
            Apr 25, 2024, 07:33 PM

            The men's college basketball coaching carousel is a busy one. It began spinning last May, when Bob Huggins stepped down at West Virginia, and slowly picked up speed toward the end of the regular season. But now, it's going at full tilt.

            Vacancies at Washington, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Stanford, the aforementioned Mountaineers and Louisville have been filled. The mid-major programs they hired coaches away from now embark on their searches.

            As we approach the end of this season and go all the way to the beginning of the next, ESPN will be listing all the coaching firing and hiring moves in the men's game in one complete list below.

            Last updated: April 25, 2024

            School: Out (63) / In (60)

            Arkansas Razorbacks: Eric Musselman / John Calipari
            Bryant Bulldogs: Jared Grasso / Phil Martelli Jr.
            BYU Cougars: Mark Pope / Kevin Young
            Cal Poly Mustangs: John Smith / Mike DeGeorge
            Canisius Golden Griffins: Reggie Witherspoon / Jim Christian
            Central Arkansas Bears: Anthony Boone/ John Shulman
            Charleston Cougars: Pat Kelsey / Chris Mack
            Charleston Southern Buccaneers: Barclay Radebaugh / Saah Nimley
            Chicago State Cougars: Gerald Gillion / Scott Spinelli
            Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: Cliff Ellis / Justin Gray
            Cornell Big Red: Brian Earl / Jon Jaques
            DePaul Blue Demons: Tony Stubblefield / Chris Holtmann
            Detroit Mercy Titans: Mike Davis / Mark Montgomery
            Drake Bulldogs: Darian DeVries / Ben McCollum
            Duquesne Dukes: Keith Dambrot / Dru Joyce III
            Eastern Washington Eagles: David Riley / Dan Monson
            Fairfield Stags: Jay Young / Chris Casey
            Florida A&M Rattlers: Robert McCollum / Patrick Crarey II
            Florida Atlantic Owls: Dusty May / John Jakus
            Fresno State Bulldogs: Justin Hutson / Vance Walberg
            Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs: Tim Craft / Jeremy Luther
            Hampton Pirates: Edward "Buck" Joyner / Ivan Thomas
            Houston Christian Huskies: Ron Cottrell / Craig Doty
            Indiana State Sycamores: Josh Schertz / Matthew Graves
            IUPUI Jaguars: Matt Crenshaw / Paul Corsaro
            James Madison Dukes: Mark Byington / Preston Spradlin
            Kentucky Wildcats: John Calipari / Mark Pope
            Long Beach State Beach: Dan Monson / Chris Acker
            Louisville Cardinals: Kenny Payne / Pat Kelsey
            Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: Tavaras Hardy / Josh Loeffler
            Marshall Thundering Herd: Dan D'Antoni / Cornelius Jackson
            Mercer Bears: Greg Gary / Ryan Ridder
            Michigan Wolverines: Juwan Howard / Dusty May
            Missouri State Bears: Dana Ford / Cuonzo Martin
            Morehead State Eagles: Preston Spradlin / Jonathan Mattox
            Mount Saint Mary's Mountaineers: Dan Engelstad / Donny Lind
            New Orleans Privateers: Mark Slessinger / Stacy Hollowell
            Ohio State Buckeyes: Chris Holtmann / Jake Diebler
            Oklahoma State Cowboys: Mike Boynton / Steve Lutz
            Old Dominion Monarchs: Jeff Jones / Mike Jones
            Pacific Tigers: Leonard Perry / Dave Smart
            Pepperdine Waves: Lorenzo Romar / Ed Schilling
            Rice Owls: Scott Pera / Rob Lanier
            Saint Louis Billikens: Travis Ford / Josh Schertz
            Siena Saints: Carmen Maciariello / Gerry McNamara
            SMU Mustangs: Rob Lanier / Andy Enfield
            South Carolina Upstate Spartans: Dave Dickerson / Marty Richter
            Southern Illinois Salukis: Bryan Mullins / Scott Nagy
            Stanford Cardinal: Jerod Haase / Kyle Smith
            UIC Flames: Luke Yaklich / Rob Ehsan
            USC Trojans: Andy Enfield / Eric Musselman
            UT Martin Skyhawks: Ryan Ridder / Jeremy Shulman
            UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros: Matt Figger / Kahil Fennell
            UTSA Roadrunners: Steve Henson / Austin Claunch
            Utah State Aggies: Danny Sprinkle / Jerrod Calhoun
            Vanderbilt Commodores: Jerry Stackhouse / Mark Byington
            Washington Huskies: Mike Hopkins / Danny Sprinkle
            Washington State Cougars: Kyle Smith / David Riley
            West Virginia Mountaineers: Bob Huggins / Darian DeVries
            Western Carolina Catamounts: Justin Gray / Tim Craft
            Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Steve Lutz / Hank Plona
            William & Mary Tribe: Dane Fischer / Brian Earl
            Wright State Raiders: Scott Nagy / Clint Sargent
            Youngstown State Penguins: Jerrod Calhoun / Ethan Faulkner