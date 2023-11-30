Open Extended Reactions

Memphis said it doesn't have "anything new" about the playing status of freshman guard Mikey Williams, who on Thursday in a California court pleaded guilty to a felony charge of making criminal threats.

The plea to a lesser charge ends the assault case against Williams stemming from a March 27 incident at his home, where shots were fired at a vehicle outside his home in San Diego, according to Randy Grossman, one of his attorneys.

Williams, who signed with Memphis after a stellar high school career, was arrested in April and has been away from the team while the legal process has played out. He faced nine felony counts in the case after a group of people claimed he had fired a gun that hit their vehicle as they were leaving his home. The occupants of the vehicle were unharmed.

With Thursday's plea, Williams can get the charge reduced to a misdemeanor if he doesn't break any laws, takes a gun safety course and finishes 80 hours of community service before his sentencing, currently scheduled for August 2024.

"I feel good, brother," Williams said Thursday outside the San Diego courtroom in a video posted by Overtime. "All glory to God. I'm just happy that I made it out of this situation. But I'm just excited to get back to the court."

Before the season, Memphis said Williams would not be allowed to play or participate in team activities while his criminal case was unfolding. Grossman said he had a video conference with head coach Penny Hardaway last week, but Hardaway did not offer any updates about Williams' status with the team.

Grossman told ESPN that Williams "accepted responsibility" on Thursday.

When asked what he meant by that, Grossman said Williams regrets making threats while holding a gun. Police recovered a firearm following a search of Williams' home after the incident. Grossman said Williams has not admitted to firing the shots that struck the car outside his home.

"He's accepted responsibility for his actions," Grossman said. "He regrets the decision he made that night. This is an 18-year-old kid who legitimately felt threatened. He knows he's made mistakes. ... He's accepting responsibility for the evidence. There was no direct evidence that he had fired any shots."

Grossman said he hopes Williams can resume his athletic career following Thursday's plea.

"Our goal was to get Mikey back on the basketball court as soon as possible," he said.