More than a month after his disorderly conduct arrest, Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin has been dismissed from the team, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced in a statement on Wednesday.

In late October, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced that Tomlin, who averaged 10.4 PPG and started 36 games last season, had been suspended "for not living up to expectations we require of our players" after his arrest for "disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting" at a local sports bar.

He has not played this season, and the school offered no specifics about Tomlin's indefinite suspension.

In his statement, Taylor said the school cannot discuss details because of "federal privacy laws." He added that the school wants to "protect" Tomlin.

"I have been monitoring this situation and overseeing Nae'Qwan's suspension with Coach Tang's involvement," Taylor said in a statement. "While we cannot share the specifics that have led to this outcome due to the reasons stated above, K-State Athletics can now share that Nae'Qwan Tomlin will no longer be able to continue with the K-State men's basketball team.

"This decision was not made lightly by me, but it is the decision warranted by the circumstances that brought it to bear."

Last season, Tomlin played a key role in Kansas State's run to the Elite Eight. He averaged 12.5 PPG, 2.0 BPG and 1.5 SPG in the NCAA tournament as Kansas State defeated Montana State, Kentucky and Michigan State before a thrilling 79-76 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight.

On his Instagram stories on Wednesday, Tomlin posted: "But I want to be free, free, free," lyrics from singer Deniece Williams' 1976 song "Free."

Tomlin was projected to play a major role for Kansas State this season. The Wildcats have won four in a row, a stretch capped by a 72-71 overtime win against Villanova on Tuesday.

"We appreciate your passion for our men's basketball team and for Nae'Qwan," Taylor said. "Please know that together, we stand united to do what is best for this young man's personal development and growth -- and to do what is best to uphold the values of our teams and our university at large."