A federal judge has delayed ruling on Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr.'s request for a temporary restraining order and immediate reinstatement following his indefinite suspension after an arrest on a rape charge last month.

U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless heard from both sides Friday and said she will take the case "under advisement" and rule at a later date.

Shannon's attorneys said they had no comment when contacted by ESPN after the hearing.

Earlier this week, Shannon filed for a temporary restraining order against the university in an effort to be reinstated. The lawsuit, filed in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court in Champaign, alleges that the university rushed to judgment and did not follow its protocols when it suspended him from all team activities. The filing also said Shannon had been told by Illinois officials that he will not be considered for reinstatement until his legal case is resolved -- which might not happen until the summer -- and that forcing him to miss to rest of the 2023-24 season would do him "irreparable harm" and impact his future earning potential in the NBA.

The alleged rape happened in September at a bar in Lawrence, Kansas, when Shannon attended the Illini's football game at Kansas. The affidavit said a woman reported that a man, later identified as Shannon, touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her.

According to the initial complaint, Shannon was charged with "unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse with a person ... who did not consent to the sexual intercourse under circumstances when she was overcome by force or fear, a severity level 1 person felony."

Shannon's first court hearing is scheduled for next week in Lawrence, but his lawyers said a trial might not happen until after the conclusion of the college basketball season. They said Shannon will plead not guilty at next week's hearing.

The university has noted that Shannon's trip to Lawrence was personal and not connected to the school in any way -- an important point because Shannon and his attorneys have argued that Title IX enforcement policies should apply, as they would if the incident had occurred on the Illinois campus, which the school disputes.

The school, in its response to Shannon's lawsuit, also said it has "jurisdiction" over student conduct, a principle that would be compromised if Shannon is granted a temporary restraining order and allowed to play prior to the conclusion of his legal case.

"The harm to the University stems from the fact that granting the Plaintiff's requested relief greatly undermines the University's ability to take swift remedial action in the face of credible information indicating that a student-athlete engaged in serious misconduct," the school said. "If Plaintiff is able to undo his suspension at this stage, the implication is that the University is effectively prevented from taking any immediate actions in these situations, regardless of the reasons underlying the University's actions. If Plaintiff is able to undo his suspension at this stage, the University's athletics policy will be undermined and will fail to serve as a deterrent for involvement with the criminal justice system."