SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Long Island Lutheran rises up back into the top 5 of the rankings following an impressive week with victories over previous No. 5 Link Academy (61-48) and previous No. 22 Gonzaga (75-60).

IMG Academy played their way back into the top 25 -- climbing as high as No. 13 this week -- after a tough 85-71 win over previously ranked Dream City Christian, followed by a close 98-92 victory over previous No. 3 Prolific Prep.

Montverde Academy keeps rolling along undefeated while Paul VI has a firm grasp on the No. 2 spot again.

Here are this week's boys' high school basketball rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 24-0

2. Paul VI (Va.) 22-2

3. Columbus (Fla.) 20-4

4. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 14-3

5. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 24-5

6. La Lumiere (Ind.) 15-4

7. Link Academy (Mo.) 19-6

8. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 19-5

9. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 18-6

10. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 18-3

11. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 17-3

12. Dynamic Prep (Texas) 17-1

13. IMG Academy (Fla.) 14-7

14. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 19-3

15. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 26-3

16. Myers Park (N.C.) 18-2

17. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 12-3

18. Bullis School (Md.) 19-2

19. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 24-2

20. Combine Academy (N.C.) 20-2

21. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 18-5

22. Jackson-Reed (Washington D.C.) 27-2

23. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 20-4

24. Plano East (Texas) 30-0

25. Grayson (Ga.) 21-2