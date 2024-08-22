Open Extended Reactions

Police arrested a suspect Thursday in the theft of exclusive shoes from the home of Memphis men's basketball coach Penny Hardaway.

Ronald James, 42, was charged with theft of property, Memphis police spokesman Officer Joseph Hibler told ESPN.

Per a Memphis police report obtained by ESPN, a man was captured on camera earlier this month swiping the merchandise and pushing boxes on a shopping cart near Hardaway's $4.25 million home.

This week, police released photos of the suspect online and asked anyone who recognized him to contact them. Hibler did not say whether a tip had led to James's arrest.

Hardaway told Memphis TV station WREG this week that 26 pairs of "one-of-kind" Foamposite shoes had been taken from his home.

Nike's Foamposite line, made famous by Hardaway when he starred for the Orlando Magic in the 1990s, is still popular today. Hardaway and Nike still have a lucrative partnership years after the former NBA All-Star last played in the league.

Last year, Nike released the Nike Air Max Penny 1 Lester Middle School editions to honor Hardaway's Memphis middle school.

It's unclear when James will have his first court appearance related to the theft, and his bond has not been set. Police did not say whether they had retrieved the merchandise.