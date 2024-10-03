Open Extended Reactions

Five-star small forward Tounde Yessoufou committed to Baylor on Wednesday, giving Scott Drew his fifth consecutive recruiting class with a five-star prospect.

Yessoufou chose the Bears, whose campus he visited in late August, over Arizona State and USC.

"Honestly, it felt like home," Yessoufou told ESPN. "It's a small, tight-knit community where everyone genuinely cares for each other. I can focus on myself and my goals without distractions, and their strong faith in God really stood out to me.

"The program felt special because of their style of play and winning spirit. They've consistently been champions, and I was impressed by their two freshmen, who have a real shot at getting drafted this year."

When Yessoufou visited the Baylor campus, he came away impressed by Drew -- as well as the developmental roadmap the program has for Yessoufou's career in Waco, Texas.

"I selected Scott Drew because he seems authentic," he said. "While other schools had their merits, I trust my instincts, and his track record speaks for itself. He's been at Baylor for over 23 years, which means a lot to me. He knows what it takes to be a winner and a champion. Watching their practice showed me how much trust he has in his players, pushing them to reach their full potential.

"Their plan is to help me grow as a player, but what stood out the most was how much they believe I can make a big impact on the program with my defense and scoring ability. I truly believe Baylor can help me reach my ultimate goal of making it to the NBA."

Yessoufou will likely have the opportunity to make an immediate impact for the Bears. Two of Baylor's projected backcourt starters, Jeremy Roach and Jayden Nunn, are seniors, while V.J. Edgecombe is a projected one-and-done top-five pick.

"I can't wait to get there, turn up the city, and most importantly, bring another championship trophy to Waco," he said. "Let's make history again."

A 6-foot-5 senior from Saint Joseph High School (California), Yessoufou is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class. He's the No. 5 small forward in the country. He averaged 16.9 points and 4.7 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring, then ranked fourth in scoring at the Nike Peach Jam in July, averaging 21.8 points and shooting nearly 39% from 3 in five games.

Yessoufou is one of the hardest playing prospects in the class. A downhill slasher who keeps a defense honest with his 3-point jumper, he's also an emerging defensive stopper who plays with real effort on both ends.

He's Baylor's first commitment in the 2025 class, but his pledge marks the fifth straight class in which the Bears have landed a five-star prospect. Edgecombe (No. 3 in 2024) committed in January, with Ja'Kobe Walter (No. 8 in 2023), Keyonte George (No. 6 in 2022) and Kendall Brown (No. 17 in 2021) signing in the three previous classes.