Top-25 senior Braylon Mullins committed to UConn on Wednesday, giving Dan Hurley and the Huskies their third top-25 commitment in the 2025 class.

Mullins chose UConn over home state Indiana and North Carolina, taking official visits to all three programs and hosting coaches from all three schools multiple times over the past month.

"I felt like playing for Coach Hurley was the best decision and fit for myself," Mullins told ESPN. "Coming off back-to-back national championships, he understands winning and that meant a lot to me."

Hurley and his staff turned up the heat on Mullins last spring, extending a scholarship offer and then bringing him on campus in the summer. Mullins pointed to the relationship he developed with Hurley -- as well as the chance to win a title -- as the key factors in his commitment.

"I also had a great relationship with Coach Hurley. We would text, talk, FaceTime," Mullins said. "The relationship I built with him and winning national championships came together and helped me and my decision. A national championship is the ultimate goal when you go to college. I want to have a chance for that."

"[Hurley is a] very upfront person," Mullins continued. "He will make you work hard. He gives you hard coaching. Some people don't like it. It brings the best out of me."

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Greenfield Central High School (Indiana), Mullins is one of the premier scorers and shooters in the 2025 class. He's ranked No. 24 in the ESPN 100, boosting his stock considerably during his spring and summer with Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit after battling a stress fracture during the high school season.

In 17 games on the 3SSB circuit, Mullins averaged 19.4 points and shot 47.3% from 3-point range -- making at least four 3-pointers in nine games. He went 6-for-6 from 3 during a May game against Upward Stats and hit eight 3-pointers in an April game against DreamVision.

Mullins is more than just a shooter, with the ability to read the defense, make good decisions and be an effective playmaker in either transition or the half court. He's a movement shooter who understands how to move without the ball and get open.

"Braylon is a terrific decision-maker, always making the right play at the right time," Greenfield Central coach Luke Meredith said. "He's the best shooter in the country in my opinion. Great vision, good size for his position, willing passer, good with both hands finishing and passing and an elite basketball IQ to boot. Just a special player and an even better young man."

Mullins is UConn's third top-25 commitment in the 2025 class -- only one other school has multiple top-25 recruits already in the fold (Duke, with two).

Mullins joins Darius Adams (No. 19), who announced in late September, and Eric Reibe (No. 23), who committed last week. According to ESPN Research, this is the first time since the ESPN recruiting database started in 2007 that UConn has had multiple top-25 recruits in the same class.

The Huskies have now landed 10 ESPN 100 prospects over the past three classes.