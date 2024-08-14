MBB recruiting: The top shooters in the 2025 class

Open Extended Reactions

Basketball covets and prioritizes shooting ability at all levels of the game. As evaluators, we're constantly identifying and researching the sport's most dependable shooters, especially with an eye on future productivity.

Shooting has become an artform in the modern game, and who better than Stephen Curry's shooting coach, Brandon Payne, to weigh in on what it takes to stand out as a shooter?

"Be a fluid mover who is in great shape. Shooters must be the most well-conditioned players on the floor because of the movement required to get open," Payne said. "Do you work in pressure situations in your workouts against a time and score? There are a lot of players that shoot extremely well in workouts, but they struggle to translate that success to games. Your work habits as a shooter, and your willingness to work at an uncomfortable pace with great and consistent mechanics and preparation ultimately makes you the game shooter you are. Can you stretch the floor and create gravity to create opportunities for your teammates?

"Above anything else, you must be comfortable and confident as a shooter in all situations. Unshakable confidence can help a shooter overcome a lot of physical and mechanical issues. Mentally tough shooters are the best shooters in the world."

Today, we're highlighting a group of great shooters who exemplify Payne's blueprint ahead of what should be productive senior seasons. With more dedication and refinement, every player on this list could project as an impact player both this season and in college basketball because of their transferable skill.

We pored over a variety of categories such as made 3-pointers, shooting percentage, shot quality and volume of attempts. The eye test evaluates shot mechanics, shot preparation and movement before the shot. Based on data, live evaluations and film, these are currently the best shot-takers, shooters and shot-makers in the class of 2025 that we scouted.