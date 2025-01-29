Champions League live blog: Final day of the league phase

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Matchday 8 of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League season! Europe's premier club competition has its final day in its new format with 18 matches happening at the same time across the continent on Wednesday, providing exciting matchups, top talent and drama.

Enjoy the play-by-play from all the games with reporters such as Tom Hamilton at Aston Villa vs. Celtic, Sam Marsden at Barcelona vs. Atalanta, Rob Dawson at Manchester City vs. Club Brugge, Beth Lindop at PSV vs. Liverpool and Mark Ogden at VfB Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain.

Who will qualify for the knockout phase? View our permutations here.