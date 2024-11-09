The Auburn men's basketball team's flight to Houston was grounded shortly after takeoff Friday because of a scuffle involving two Tigers players. (1:04)

The Auburn men's basketball team's flight to Houston had to be grounded shortly after takeoff Friday because of a scuffle involving two Tigers players, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The incident between reserves Jahki Howard and Ja'Heim Hudson was over before it escalated into anything serious, sources said, but flight personnel opted to turn the plane around.

The replacement flight took off for Houston late Friday night, sources told ESPN. Sources said Howard and Hudson did not travel with the Tigers.

University officials did not respond to a request for comment.

The No. 11 Tigers face No. 4 Houston on Saturday (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU).

Auburn opened its season with a 94-43 win over Vermont, highlighted by 21 points off the bench from Georgia Tech transfer Miles Kelly.

The news was first reported by Field of 68.