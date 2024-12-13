Open Extended Reactions

TCU guard Frankie Collins, the team's best player through the first month, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken foot last weekend, the school said Friday.

Collins will undergo surgery Tuesday.

The injury came Sunday in an 83-74 loss to Vanderbilt. Collins left in the second half, but returned and finished out the game.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Sacramento, California, Collins arrived at TCU last spring after starting 66 games over two seasons at Arizona State. Through nine games, Collins was leading the Horned Frogs in scoring (11.2 points per game), assists (4.4) and steals (1.9).

He finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the team's biggest win of the season, a 76-72 victory over Xavier earlier this month.

Without Collins, expect Vasean Allette to see an increased role. He started his first game of the season last weekend and has experience as a primary playmaker from his time at Old Dominion.

TCU next hosts South Alabama on Monday.