          Players with the most points in a DI college basketball game

          Pete Maravich's 69 points for LSU in 1970 marked the second-most points scored in a single D1 college basketball game. AP Photo
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 23, 2025, 07:29 PM

          Before the Baltimore Bullets selected him as the No. 1 pick in the 1954 NBA draft, Frank Selvy made history by scoring the most points in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game. The former Furman guard and two-time NCAA scoring champion racked up 100 points in a 149-95 rout of Newberry College on Feb. 13, 1954.

          Selvy went 41-for-66 from the field, made 18 of his 22 free throw attempts and added 13 rebounds in the blowout victory.

          While Selvy's 100-point game remains a Division I record, it came against a Division II program. Here's a look at the players with the highest-scoring games in Division I men's basketball against fellow D-I opponents:

          72 points

          Kevin Bradshaw (Alliant International) vs. Loyola Marymount on Jan. 5, 1991

          69 points

          Pete Maravich (LSU) vs. Alabama on Feb. 7, 1970

          68 points

          Calvin Murphy (Niagara) vs. Syracuse on Dec. 7, 1968

          66 points

          Anthony Roberts (Oral Roberts) vs. North Carolina A&T on Feb. 19, 1977

          Pete Maravich (LSU) vs. Tulane on Feb. 10, 1969

          Jay Handlan (Washington and Lee) vs. Furman on Feb. 17, 1951

          65 points

          Scott Haffner (Evansville) vs. Dayton on Feb. 18, 1989

          Anthony Roberts (Oral Roberts) vs. Oregon on March 9, 1977

          64 points

          Pete Maravich (LSU) vs. Kentucky on Feb. 21, 1970

          63 points

          Ryan Toolson (Utah Valley) vs. Chicago State (4OT) on Jan. 29, 2009

          Hersey Hawkins (Bradley) vs. Detroit Mercy on Feb. 22, 1988

          Johnny Neumann (Ole Miss) vs. LSU on Jan. 30, 1971

