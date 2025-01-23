Players with the most points in a DI college basketball game

Open Extended Reactions

Before the Baltimore Bullets selected him as the No. 1 pick in the 1954 NBA draft, Frank Selvy made history by scoring the most points in an NCAA Division I men's basketball game. The former Furman guard and two-time NCAA scoring champion racked up 100 points in a 149-95 rout of Newberry College on Feb. 13, 1954.

Selvy went 41-for-66 from the field, made 18 of his 22 free throw attempts and added 13 rebounds in the blowout victory.

While Selvy's 100-point game remains a Division I record, it came against a Division II program. Here's a look at the players with the highest-scoring games in Division I men's basketball against fellow D-I opponents:

72 points

Kevin Bradshaw (Alliant International) vs. Loyola Marymount on Jan. 5, 1991

69 points

Pete Maravich (LSU) vs. Alabama on Feb. 7, 1970

68 points

Calvin Murphy (Niagara) vs. Syracuse on Dec. 7, 1968

66 points

Anthony Roberts (Oral Roberts) vs. North Carolina A&T on Feb. 19, 1977

Pete Maravich (LSU) vs. Tulane on Feb. 10, 1969

Jay Handlan (Washington and Lee) vs. Furman on Feb. 17, 1951

65 points

Scott Haffner (Evansville) vs. Dayton on Feb. 18, 1989

Anthony Roberts (Oral Roberts) vs. Oregon on March 9, 1977

64 points

Pete Maravich (LSU) vs. Kentucky on Feb. 21, 1970

63 points

Ryan Toolson (Utah Valley) vs. Chicago State (4OT) on Jan. 29, 2009

Hersey Hawkins (Bradley) vs. Detroit Mercy on Feb. 22, 1988

Johnny Neumann (Ole Miss) vs. LSU on Jan. 30, 1971

