Who are the winningest NCAA basketball coaches of all time?

Winning one game is hard. What about winning 900 of them? Only a few coaches in the history of college basketball -- men's or women's -- have eclipsed the 900-win total. Pat Summitt was the first to do it.

The former Tennessee Lady Volunteers coach was also the first men's or women's coach in college basketball history to win 1,000 games. Summitt accomplished the feat on Feb. 5, 2009, when her Tennessee squad beat Georgia 73-43 in Knoxville.

In 2024, UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma broke the record for most wins in college basketball history with his 1,217th victory. Here's a look at the winningest college basketball coaches -- both men's and women's -- of all time:

Geno Auriemma (W): 1,218-162 (.883)

Tara VanDerveer (W): 1,216-271 (.818)

Mike Krzyzewski (M): 1,202-368 (.766)

Jim Boeheim (M): 1,015-441 (.697)*

Pat Summitt (W): 1,098-208 (.841)

Barbara Stevens (W): 1,058-291 (.784)

C. Vivian Stringer (W): 1,055-426 (.712)

Sylvia Hatchell (W): 1,023-405 (.716)

Muffet McGraw (W): 936-293 (.762)

Bob Huggins (M): 935-414 (.693)

Jim Calhoun (M): 920-397 (.699)

Jim Foster (W): 903-347 (.722)

Roy Williams (M): 903-264 (.774)

Bob Knight (M): 902-371 (.709)

Jody Conradt (W): 900-309 (.744)

*101 wins were vacated by the NCAA due to violations between the 2004-07 and 2010-12 seasons.

