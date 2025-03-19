Rick Pitino joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss the SEC's recent success and what moves he'd like the Big East to make. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

One of the great joys of March Madness is that its biggest stories often come from both traditional blue bloods and the tournament's smallest schools -- proving that the Big Dance is a stage where anyone can shine.

But as the saying goes, you only get one chance to make a first impression. Four schools will get that opportunity this year as they make their men's NCAA tournament debut appearances: the UC San Diego Tritons, SIU Edwardsville Cougars, Omaha Mavericks and High Point Panthers.

The path to making a winning first impression is a narrow one. Just four teams over the past 30 years have won their first-ever NCAA tournament game in the round of 64, according to ESPN Research.

Here is the company this year's first timers will hope to join:

Northwestern, 2017

Despite a program history dating back to the early 1900s, the Northwestern Wildcats didn't make their debut in the men's dance until 2017. The Chris Collins-led Wildcats broke through that season with the program's first winning record in Big Ten play in almost 50 years, earning a No. 8 seed in that season's tournament.

Northwestern dispatched the Vanderbilt Commodores in the round of 64, before erasing an 18-point halftime deficit to put a scare into the No. 1-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Bulldogs would ultimately prevail, though, winning 79-73.

Florida Gulf Coast, 2013

Nicknamed "Dunk City," the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles' first March Madness trip was memorable in a major way. FGCU's dunk-happy offense upset the second-seeded Georgetown Hoyas before moving on to the tournament's second weekend with a win over the San Diego State Aztecs in the round of 32.

The Eagles magical run came to an end in the Sweet 16 against the Florida Gators, falling 62-50.

Norfolk State, 2012

A 15 seed in its first trip to the men's tournament, the Norfolk State Spartans made some immediate noise. Led by future NBA veteran Kyle O'Quinn, the hot-shooting Spartans (53% from three and 54% from the field overall) downed the Missouri Tigers in a seismic upset.

Florida ended Norfolk State's Cinderella bid in the round of 32, 84-50.

Hampton, 2001

In 2001, the Hampton Pirates brought their dancing shoes to the NCAA tournament and marked another 15 seed over 2 seed tournament first-timer upset, taking down the Iowa State Cyclones.

Tarvis Williams' bucket with seconds left in the round of 64 game sent the Pirates into the next round. Georgetown would end Hampton's run there, however, 76-57.