Joe Lunardi's ultimate guide to men's March Madness 2025

The 2025 men's NCAA tournament preview has evolved since we created the first one 30-odd years ago. It's how Bracketology began -- when a handful of hoop nerds gathered during "Selection Weekend" and put together an 80-page postseason "Blue Ribbon" guide. This was the ultimate end to spending the entire college basketball season poring over résumés, watching games, and evaluating strengths, weaknesses and possibilities. All on the crew's own time.

Thirty years later, the guide has shrunk a tad but still has the crucial information you need to understand the bracket. We're still poring over résumés, watching games, and evaluating strengths, weaknesses and possibilities.

And we've identified exactly how every team will advance -- and also how it won't. Plus, Bracketologist-in-Chief Joe Lunardi is still putting the numbers and ranks together to tell you, finally, where every team will actually finish. The results may or may not surprise you.

As the 68 teams of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament begin the journey to San Antonio on Tuesday, March 18, here is Joe Lunardi's March Madness guide. Use it (or not) to fill out your bracket. Happy hoops!

Jump to a region:

East | Midwest | South | West

SOUTH

No. 1 Auburn Tigers

Why they will advance

Auburn has the best offense in the nation, featuring a dominant, versatile big man in Johni Broome, who made an impact in every facet of the game despite dealing with multiple injuries. The Tigers have ample options around him, including mercurial forward Chad Baker-Mazara, sensational freshman Tahaad Pettiford, and Miles Kelly, one of four Tigers to make at least 45 3-pointers at a 39% or better clip.

Why they won't advance

The Tigers limped to the finish in the regular season, allowing Texas A&M and Alabama to shred their defense by controlling the offensive glass. Broome's health is a legitimate question mark, as is Baker-Mazara's ability to control his emotions and remain on the floor. A first-round loss to Yale in last year's tournament is also fresh in their minds.

Did you know?

Auburn finished the regular season with a 129.1 adjusted offensive efficiency, the highest recorded mark in the KenPom database, which dates back to 1997. The Tigers ranked top 25 in effective field goal percentage and turnover rate and were 43rd in offensive rebounding percentage. Every rotation player except Pettiford recorded at least a 115 offensive rating and was 50% or better in effective field goal percentage. -- Brian Mull

By the numbers

Eye test rank: 3

Résumé rating: 1

NCAA seed list: 1