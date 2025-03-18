It's that time of year again, hoops junkies.
We're talking buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories, legendary performances. The Big Dance is here, and I'm ready to break it down, Dickie V style! We've got PTPers (prime time performers), diaper dandies and championship-caliber coaching ready to take the court.
Who is cutting down the nets at the end of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament? Let's dive into the madness, baby!
Jump to:
East | Midwest | South | West | Final Four
SOUTH REGION
First Round
Auburn vs. Alabama State/St. Francis
Auburn's athleticism is too much for the play-in winner. The Tigers dominate in transition.
Auburn WINS!
Louisville vs. Creighton
This one is a slugfest, but Louisville's defense stiffens late and escapes with a W.
Louisville WINS!
Michigan vs. UC San Diego
The Wolverines get hot early and never look back.
Michigan WINS!
Texas A&M vs. Yale
The Aggies outmuscle the Ivy League champs on the boards.
Texas A&M WINS!
Ole Miss vs. San Diego State/North Carolina
A thriller. The Rebels hit a dagger 3 to survive.
Ole Miss WINS!
Iowa State vs. Lipscomb
The Cyclones execute their way to a comfortable victory.
Iowa State WINS!
Marquette vs. New Mexico
Kam Jones and Donovan Dent will each put on a show, but the Golden Eagles will down a tough New Mexico squad.
Marquette WINS!
Michigan State vs. Bryant
Tom Izzo's boys don't mess around. Total domination.
Michigan State WINS!
Round of 32
Auburn vs. Louisville
Auburn's defense stifles Louisville and the Tigers move on.
Auburn WINS!
Michigan vs. Texas A&M
The Wolverines' size is too much for the Aggies to handle.
Michigan WINS!
Ole Miss vs. Iowa State
The Cyclones' speed and perimeter shooting take over.
Iowa State WINS!
Marquette vs. Michigan State
A heavyweight battle. Sparty grinds it out in the closing moments.
Michigan State WINS!
Sweet 16
Auburn vs. Michigan
The Wolverines own the glass and advance.
Michigan WINS!
Iowa State vs. Michigan State
Another gritty win for Izzo's squad.
Michigan State WINS!
Elite Eight
Michigan vs. Michigan State
A rivalry game with a Final Four trip on the line? Are you serious? Sparty wins the battle of Michigan.
Michigan State WINS!
EAST REGION
First Round
Duke vs. American/Mount St. Mary's
Too much talent, too much depth.
Duke WINS!
Mississippi State vs. Baylor
The Bulldogs scrap their way to a win.
Mississippi State WINS!
Oregon vs. Liberty
Ducks fly high in this one.
Oregon WINS!
Arizona vs. Akron
Too much firepower from the Wildcats.
Arizona WINS!
VCU vs. BYU
The Rams play lockdown D and stun the Cougars.
VCU WINS!
Wisconsin vs. Montana
Badgers control the tempo and get it done.
Wisconsin WINS!
Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt
The Gaels sneak by in a nailbiter.
Saint Mary's WINS!
Alabama vs. Robert Morris
Crimson Tide roll, baby.
Alabama WINS!
Second Round
Duke vs. Mississippi State
A huge alley-oop dunk with less than five minutes on the clock is going to bring the house down -- and Mississippi State won't be able to answer.
Duke WINS!
Oregon vs. Arizona
Oregon makes a late push, but Arizona's defensive intensity is off the charts.
Arizona WINS!
VCU vs. Wisconsin
The Badgers' veteran leadership takes over, draining clutch free throws and playing smart, disciplined basketball.
Wisconsin WINS!
Saint Mary's vs. Alabama
A flurry of 3-pointers late in the second half put this one away, and Alabama marches on.
Alabama WINS!
Joe Lunardi breaks down Duke's NCAA tournament prospects.
Sweet 16
Duke vs. Arizona
In crunch time, Duke's Cooper Flagg makes a sensational steal and finishes it with a thunderous dunk to put the game out of reach.
Duke WINS!
Wisconsin vs. Alabama
The Crimson Tide turn this into a track meet, running the floor and finishing at the rim with authority.
Alabama WINS!
Elite Eight
Duke vs. Alabama
This game is tight, tense and thrilling all the way to the final minutes.
Duke WINS!
MIDWEST REGION
First Round
Houston vs. SIU Edwardsville
The Cougars put on a defensive clinic.
Houston WINS!
The Bulldogs battle, but Zags advance.
Gonzaga WINS!
The Tigers take care of business.
Clemson WINS!
Purdue vs. High Point
Braden Smith dominates, and the Boilermakers roll.
Purdue WINS!
The Illini muscle through a tough one.
Illinois WINS!
Big Blue Nation celebrates an opening-round W.
Kentucky WINS!
UCLA vs. Utah State
The Bruins' experience proves to be the key.
UCLA WINS!
The Vols advance with stifling D.
Tennessee WINS!
Second Round
Houston vs. Gonzaga
The Cougars turn up the defensive pressure and force turnover after turnover.
Houston WINS!
Clemson vs. Purdue
The Boilermakers control the tempo, rebound like monsters, and bury clutch free throws.
Purdue WINS!
Illinois vs. Kentucky
Illinois fights until the final buzzer, but Kentucky makes big plays down the stretch to close it out at the line.
Kentucky WINS!
UCLA vs. Tennessee
The Vols get physical, control the boards, and wear down the Bruins.
Tennessee WINS!
Joe Lunardi breaks down Houston's NCAA tournament prospects
Sweet 16
Houston vs. Purdue
Purdue gives its all, but the Cougars' athleticism and relentless pressure wears the Boilermakers down.
Houston WINS!
Kentucky vs. Tennessee
In the final minutes, Tennessee's veteran leadership shows up and the Vols close it out like champions.
Tennessee WINS!
Elite Eight
Houston vs. Tennessee
The Cougars hit big shots and clutch free throws and win with elite execution down the stretch.
Houston WINS!
WEST REGION
First Round
Florida vs. Norfolk State
The Gators cruise in a blowout.
Florida WINS!
The defending champs prove they've still got it.
UConn WINS!
The Rams pull off the first-round shocker.
Colorado State WINS!
Maryland vs. Grand Canyon
The Terps' starting five carries them through.
Maryland WINS!
The Bulldogs bark the loudest, pulling off the upset.
Drake WINS!
The Red Raiders win with JT Toppin showing out.
Texas Tech WINS!
A legendary coaching battle, but Rock Chalk moves on.
Kansas WINS!
St. John's vs. Omaha
The Johnnies ride their red-hot offense to victory.
St. John's WINS!
Second Round
Florida vs. UConn
This one's a classic, but Florida survives and advances.
Florida WINS!
Colorado State vs. Maryland
The Terps make a late push, but the Rams step up with clutch free throws in the final minute.
Colorado State WINS!
Drake vs. Texas Tech
A few monster dunks in the second half get the crowd going, and the Raiders pull away late.
Texas Tech WINS!
Kansas vs. St. John's
Kansas makes a late push, but St. John's hits a monster 3 with less than a minute to go.
St. John's WINS!
Sweet 16
Florida vs. Colorado State
The Gators' D gets to the Rams in the second half, forcing turnovers that turn into highlight-reel dunks.
Florida WINS!
Texas Tech vs. St. John's
Big-time players make big-time plays, and St. John's punches its ticket to the Elite Eight.
St. John's WINS!
Elite Eight
Florida vs. St. John's
The Johnnies' magic ends as the Gators chomp their way to the Final Four.
Florida WINS!
FINAL FOUR
Michigan State vs. Florida
Izzo is a Hall of Fame mastermind, but Florida is flat-out scorching from beyond the arc. The Gators get the W and punch their ticket to the title game.
Florida WINS!
Duke vs. Houston
The Cougars bring toughness, but the Blue Devils have too much firepower. Their defense clamps down late, and they march on.
Duke WINS!
NATIONAL TITLE
Florida vs. Duke
Two heavyweights collide in a matchup for the ages. Florida battles, but the Blue Devils' size and speed put them over the top. Duke is cutting down the nets, baby!
Duke WINS!
And there you have it, baby!
This year's March Madness is going to be a barnburner, a true test of mental toughness and clutch performances. Florida makes an incredible run, but at the end of the day, Duke is dancing all the way to the national title.