It's that time of year again, hoops junkies.

We're talking buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories, legendary performances. The Big Dance is here, and I'm ready to break it down, Dickie V style! We've got PTPers (prime time performers), diaper dandies and championship-caliber coaching ready to take the court.

Who is cutting down the nets at the end of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament? Let's dive into the madness, baby!

SOUTH REGION

First Round

Auburn vs. Alabama State/St. Francis

Auburn's athleticism is too much for the play-in winner. The Tigers dominate in transition.

Auburn WINS!

Louisville vs. Creighton

This one is a slugfest, but Louisville's defense stiffens late and escapes with a W.

Louisville WINS!

Michigan vs. UC San Diego

The Wolverines get hot early and never look back.

Michigan WINS!

Texas A&M vs. Yale

The Aggies outmuscle the Ivy League champs on the boards.

Texas A&M WINS!

Ole Miss vs. San Diego State/North Carolina

A thriller. The Rebels hit a dagger 3 to survive.

Ole Miss WINS!

Iowa State vs. Lipscomb

The Cyclones execute their way to a comfortable victory.

Iowa State WINS!

Marquette vs. New Mexico

Kam Jones and Donovan Dent will each put on a show, but the Golden Eagles will down a tough New Mexico squad.

Marquette WINS!

Michigan State vs. Bryant

Tom Izzo's boys don't mess around. Total domination.

Michigan State WINS!

Round of 32

Auburn vs. Louisville

Auburn's defense stifles Louisville and the Tigers move on.

Auburn WINS!

Michigan vs. Texas A&M

The Wolverines' size is too much for the Aggies to handle.

Michigan WINS!

Ole Miss vs. Iowa State

The Cyclones' speed and perimeter shooting take over.

Iowa State WINS!

Marquette vs. Michigan State

A heavyweight battle. Sparty grinds it out in the closing moments.

Michigan State WINS!

Sweet 16

Auburn vs. Michigan

The Wolverines own the glass and advance.

Michigan WINS!

Iowa State vs. Michigan State

Another gritty win for Izzo's squad.

Michigan State WINS!

Elite Eight

Michigan vs. Michigan State

A rivalry game with a Final Four trip on the line? Are you serious? Sparty wins the battle of Michigan.

Michigan State WINS!

EAST REGION

First Round

Duke vs. American/Mount St. Mary's

Too much talent, too much depth.

Duke WINS!

Mississippi State vs. Baylor

The Bulldogs scrap their way to a win.

Mississippi State WINS!

Oregon vs. Liberty

Ducks fly high in this one.

Oregon WINS!

Arizona vs. Akron

Too much firepower from the Wildcats.

Arizona WINS!

VCU vs. BYU

The Rams play lockdown D and stun the Cougars.

VCU WINS!

Wisconsin vs. Montana

Badgers control the tempo and get it done.

Wisconsin WINS!

Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt

The Gaels sneak by in a nailbiter.

Saint Mary's WINS!

Alabama vs. Robert Morris

Crimson Tide roll, baby.

Alabama WINS!

Second Round

Duke vs. Mississippi State

A huge alley-oop dunk with less than five minutes on the clock is going to bring the house down -- and Mississippi State won't be able to answer.

Duke WINS!

Oregon vs. Arizona

Oregon makes a late push, but Arizona's defensive intensity is off the charts.

Arizona WINS!

VCU vs. Wisconsin

The Badgers' veteran leadership takes over, draining clutch free throws and playing smart, disciplined basketball.

Wisconsin WINS!

Saint Mary's vs. Alabama

A flurry of 3-pointers late in the second half put this one away, and Alabama marches on.

Alabama WINS!

Sweet 16

Duke vs. Arizona

In crunch time, Duke's Cooper Flagg makes a sensational steal and finishes it with a thunderous dunk to put the game out of reach.

Duke WINS!

Wisconsin vs. Alabama

The Crimson Tide turn this into a track meet, running the floor and finishing at the rim with authority.

Alabama WINS!

Elite Eight

Duke vs. Alabama

This game is tight, tense and thrilling all the way to the final minutes.

Duke WINS!

MIDWEST REGION

First Round

Houston vs. SIU Edwardsville

The Cougars put on a defensive clinic.

Houston WINS!

Gonzaga vs. Georgia

The Bulldogs battle, but Zags advance.

Gonzaga WINS!

Clemson vs. McNeese

The Tigers take care of business.

Clemson WINS!

Purdue vs. High Point

Braden Smith dominates, and the Boilermakers roll.

Purdue WINS!

Illinois vs. Texas/Xavier

The Illini muscle through a tough one.

Illinois WINS!

Kentucky vs. Troy

Big Blue Nation celebrates an opening-round W.

Kentucky WINS!

UCLA vs. Utah State

The Bruins' experience proves to be the key.

UCLA WINS!

Tennessee vs. Wofford

The Vols advance with stifling D.

Tennessee WINS!

Second Round

Houston vs. Gonzaga

The Cougars turn up the defensive pressure and force turnover after turnover.

Houston WINS!

Clemson vs. Purdue

The Boilermakers control the tempo, rebound like monsters, and bury clutch free throws.

Purdue WINS!

Illinois vs. Kentucky

Illinois fights until the final buzzer, but Kentucky makes big plays down the stretch to close it out at the line.

Kentucky WINS!

UCLA vs. Tennessee

The Vols get physical, control the boards, and wear down the Bruins.

Tennessee WINS!

Sweet 16

Houston vs. Purdue

Purdue gives its all, but the Cougars' athleticism and relentless pressure wears the Boilermakers down.

Houston WINS!

Kentucky vs. Tennessee

In the final minutes, Tennessee's veteran leadership shows up and the Vols close it out like champions.

Tennessee WINS!

Elite Eight

Houston vs. Tennessee

The Cougars hit big shots and clutch free throws and win with elite execution down the stretch.

Houston WINS!

WEST REGION

First Round

Florida vs. Norfolk State

The Gators cruise in a blowout.

Florida WINS!

UConn vs. Oklahoma

The defending champs prove they've still got it.

UConn WINS!

Memphis vs. Colorado State

The Rams pull off the first-round shocker.

Colorado State WINS!

Maryland vs. Grand Canyon

The Terps' starting five carries them through.

Maryland WINS!

Missouri vs. Drake

The Bulldogs bark the loudest, pulling off the upset.

Drake WINS!

Texas Tech vs. UNC Wilmington

The Red Raiders win with JT Toppin showing out.

Texas Tech WINS!

Kansas vs. Arkansas

A legendary coaching battle, but Rock Chalk moves on.

Kansas WINS!

St. John's vs. Omaha

The Johnnies ride their red-hot offense to victory.

St. John's WINS!

Second Round

Florida vs. UConn

This one's a classic, but Florida survives and advances.

Florida WINS!

Colorado State vs. Maryland

The Terps make a late push, but the Rams step up with clutch free throws in the final minute.

Colorado State WINS!

Drake vs. Texas Tech

A few monster dunks in the second half get the crowd going, and the Raiders pull away late.

Texas Tech WINS!

Kansas vs. St. John's

Kansas makes a late push, but St. John's hits a monster 3 with less than a minute to go.

St. John's WINS!

Sweet 16

Florida vs. Colorado State

The Gators' D gets to the Rams in the second half, forcing turnovers that turn into highlight-reel dunks.

Florida WINS!

Texas Tech vs. St. John's

Big-time players make big-time plays, and St. John's punches its ticket to the Elite Eight.

St. John's WINS!

Elite Eight

Florida vs. St. John's

The Johnnies' magic ends as the Gators chomp their way to the Final Four.

Florida WINS!

FINAL FOUR

Michigan State vs. Florida

Izzo is a Hall of Fame mastermind, but Florida is flat-out scorching from beyond the arc. The Gators get the W and punch their ticket to the title game.

Florida WINS!

Duke vs. Houston

The Cougars bring toughness, but the Blue Devils have too much firepower. Their defense clamps down late, and they march on.

Duke WINS!

NATIONAL TITLE

Florida vs. Duke

Two heavyweights collide in a matchup for the ages. Florida battles, but the Blue Devils' size and speed put them over the top. Duke is cutting down the nets, baby!

Duke WINS!

And there you have it, baby!

This year's March Madness is going to be a barnburner, a true test of mental toughness and clutch performances. Florida makes an incredible run, but at the end of the day, Duke is dancing all the way to the national title.