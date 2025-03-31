Stephen A. Smith questions Rick Pitino's decision to bench Big East player of the year RJ Luis Jr. in St. John's tournament loss to Arkansas. (1:32)

Former Providence forward Bryce Hopkins, one of the top-10 transfers in the portal, committed to St. John's on Monday, sources told ESPN.

Hopkins is the second transfer addition for Rick Pitino and the Red Storm this month, following a commitment from Arizona State guard Joson Sanon last week.

A 6-foot-7 forward from Illinois, Hopkins has missed most of the past two seasons with injuries but earned first-team All-Big East honors as a sophomore after averaging 15.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Friars.

He suffered a torn ACL in January 2024 and didn't return to game action until Dec. 3 of this past season. Hopkins played in just three games before suffering a bone bruise and ultimately shut it down for the season in late January.

In 50 games over three seasons at Providence, he averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Hopkins began his career with one season under John Calipari at Kentucky.

He should be the perfect replacement for Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr., who plans to enter the NBA draft and transfer portal.

St. John's will lose Luis and seniors Kadary Richmond and Aaron Scott from this season's Big East regular-season and conference tournament champions, but the return of Zuby Ejiofor alongside the additions of Hopkins and Sanon should keep the Red Storm in the national conversation. St. John's is also squarely in the mix for sought-after Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr.