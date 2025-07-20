Open Extended Reactions

Ask any spectator perusing the courts at the shoe company-sponsored hoops circuit stops this month and they'll undoubtedly tell you that, equally as exciting as seeing the next crop of young stars compete on the hardwood is the potential of seeing NBA stars from the past and present coaching or simply checking in on their teams.

From superstars such as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards to former legends such as Carmelo Anthony, players have kept their fingers on the pulse by literally putting their names on the jerseys.

We analyzed a handful of namesake squads and zeroed in on a player on the squad who, for various reasons, most puts you in the mindset of the star they're repping on their jersey. Here are some players whose game mostly mirrors their NBA sponsor.

Team CP3 (Chris Paul)

The player who most resembles Chris Paul is ... Chris Paul II. The heir apparent gets the nod for the North Carolina-based team because it's clear that the 20-year NBA veteran has taught him the tricks of the trade. CP2, a rising sophomore, is developing into a complete floor general with his three-level scoring ability, straight line drives, pace control, playmaking IQ and even his dad's famous shoulder chip.

Team Melo (Carmelo Anthony)

The player who most resembles Carmelo Anthony is ... Nash Avery. The 6-foot-7 highly productive forward was top five in four major statistical categories in the Nike E15 this summer with the length and versatility that could translate at the highest level. Avery has a motor that remains in overdrive like Anthony's and is scratching the surface of his potential as a scorer. He checks in at No. 17 overall in the ESPN 25 for 2028.

Team Durant (Kevin Durant)

The player who most resembles Kevin Durant is ... Baba Oladotun. The versatile 6-foot-8 forward has been drawing comparisons to Durant for years because of his size and scoring ability, earning him the nickname "Mini-KD." Durant has been a mainstay at Oladotun's games this summer, even bringing his mom to see the young star. With that type of clout, it's no wonder why he checks in at No. 1 in the ESPN 60 for 2027.

AE5 (Anthony Edwards)

The player who most resembles Anthony Edwards is ... Tre Keith. The 2027 scoring guard went from serving as Edwards' 8-year-old rebounder to leading his team this summer, averaging 16 points a game in the adidas 3SSB. The 6-foot-3 Keith's ability as a three-level scorer is combined with his IQ as a playmaker. His upside gives you Edwards-esque vibes when he was at the same stage.

Team Why Not (Russell Westbrook)

The player who most resembles Russell Westbrook is ... Christian Collins. No, they don't play the same position, but Collins' versatility as a scorer, coupled with his relentless mindset in multiple areas on the floor, gives him the nod. Collins leads Team Why Not averaging 13.5 points and 8.1 rebounds and checks in at No. 2 in the ESPN 100 for 2026.

Christian Collins is ranked No. 2 in the ESPN 100. Nike EYBL

Team Legynds (Trae Young, Blake Griffin)

The player who most resembles Trae Young and Blake Griffin is ... Jacques Mitchell. To say it would be a tall order to serve as a cross between one of the best scorers in the NBA and one of the best athletes from the past would be an understatement, but the 6-foot-3 Mitchell has been dominant all summer, averaging 20.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in the Nike E16. The 2027 scoring guard scores in bunches in a variety of ways and has one of the best high-wire acts.

Brad Beal Elite (Bradley Beal)

The player who most resembles Brad Beal is ... JaShawn Andrews. The southpaw scores in a variety of different ways, with the ability to put up points in bunches similar to Beal. At 6-foot-7, the Arkansas Razorbacks commit has the size and ability as a playmaker to give defenders headaches. This summer, Andrews is averaging 19.5 points and shooting 43% from 3. He checks in at No. 12 in the ESPN 100 for 2026.