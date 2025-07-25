Kansas coach Bill Self was hospitalized Thursday after experiencing "some concerning symptoms" and had two stents inserted, the university said.

"The procedure went very well, and he is expected to make a full recovery," the school said in a statement. "He is in good spirits and expects to be released from the hospital soon."

In 2023, Self missed the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments after being hospitalized due to chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

Self, 62, has been the coach at Kansas since 2003, winning two national championships and taking the Jayhawks to four Final Fours. He led Kansas to an NCAA-record 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season championships from 2004 to '18 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Speculation about Self's potential retirement grew louder toward the end of last season, but he shot down that talk multiple times. This season, the Jayhawks welcome star freshman Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 pick in ESPN's 2026 mock draft.

Longtime assistant coach Norm Roberts, who filled in for Self while he was sidelined in 2023, retired this offseason. Roberts was replaced in May by former Kansas star and two-time NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn.