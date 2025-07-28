Open Extended Reactions

Marquette commit Sheek Pearson will reclassify into the 2025 class and join the Golden Eagles for the upcoming season, he told ESPN on Monday.

Pearson, who plans to redshirt as a freshman, originally committed to Shaka Smart's program back in May as a member of the 2026 class.

"I thought that it was best for my future to get more development," he told ESPN.

A 6-foot-11 center from John Burroughs High School (Missouri), Pearson is ranked No. 37 in the ESPN 100 for the 2026 class -- slotting in as the No. 4 player at his position. He's coming off a Nike EYBL season in which he helped lead Brad Beal Elite to the Peach Jam championship, averaging 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds. He ranked in the top 10 in EYBL play in blocks per game (1.8) and shot better than 64% from the field in seven games at the Peach Jam.

Though the rest of the 2026 class is taking its recruitments slowly -- only nine ESPN 100 prospects are committed -- Pearson made his pledge relatively early in the cycle. He cited his relationship with Smart as the primary reason behind his decision.

"I don't think I would have been able to build as good a relationship in the amount of time if I were to wait," he said. "They had been recruiting me for almost a full year. The relationship was very strong."

Pearson becomes the third ESPN 100 prospect in Marquette's 2025 class, joining Nigel James (No. 68) and Michael Phillips II (No. 97). The Golden Eagles are also welcoming four-star guard Adrien Stevens and three-star forward Ian Miletic.

When Pearson hits the floor for the 2026-27 season, he will help replace senior Ben Gold, who returns to the center position after starting 34 games and averaging 7.4 points last season. Returnees Caedin Hamilton and Joshua Clark, who both previously redshirted, will provide depth behind Gold this season and compete with Pearson in 2026-27.