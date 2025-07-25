Open Extended Reactions

It has been more than 100 days since Florida cut down the nets in San Antonio. And in 100 more days, the Gators will begin their title defense when the 2025-26 men's college basketball season begins.

Did the Gators do enough this offseason to bolster their chances of going back-to-back for the first time since 2006 and 2007? How have Houston and Duke positioned themselves to make another Final Four run? And will Auburn and the SEC return to dominance?

With a new class of freshman stars -- including A.J. Dybantsa at BYU, Darryn Peterson at Kansas and Nate Ament at Tennessee -- plus plenty of talent transferring to title contenders, it should be another entertaining season of hoops as the sport adapts to changes.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf make 10 wild predictions, plus identify 90 more things to know about the upcoming season, from the biggest storylines to the top players to new coaches and beyond.

Jump to:

Top storylines | Wild predictions

Contenders | Teams that could make a jump

Best nonconference matchups

Freshmen | Transfers | Breakouts

All-America candidates | New coaches

10 storylines that could shape the season

Revenue sharing and possible NCAA tournament expansion drive more change. College basketball is undergoing a massive facelift. Committees for men's and women's Division I basketball did not reach a decision to expand the NCAA tournaments when they met in July, but stated that the possibility of increasing the field from 68 to 72 or 76 teams remains "viable." A tournament expansion would be the second significant development for 2025-26, with the House vs. NCAA settlement paving the way for the first: A restructuring of the compensation model. Schools are now able to pay their athletes directly through revenue sharing, but it remains unclear how many name, image and likeness deals will ultimately be approved by the new clearinghouse to supplement rev share earnings. -- Medcalf

Florida has the talent to make another title run. Before UConn won the national championships in 2023 and 2024, men's college basketball hadn't seen a repeat title winner since Florida in 2006 and 2007 -- but Todd Golden's Gators have the players to make it a trend. Alex Condon withdrew from the NBA draft to return to Florida, Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh are also back, and top transfers Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee were added in the portal. -- Borzello

Braden Smith could be Purdue's next Wooden Award winner. The Boilermakers came close to championship glory in 2024, when Zach Edey captured his second Wooden Award and led them to the national title game. Smith's return could help Purdue match history: Only Duke has ever produced three Wooden Award winners in a four-year span -- Elton Brand (1999), Shane Battier (2001) and Jay Williams (2002). Smith, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, will enter the season as the favorite to win the Wooden Award. He and coach Matt Painter are also driven to cut down the nets; both seem possible for a program that could start the year as the No. 1 team in America. -- Medcalf

Braden Smith is coming off an All-American season in 2024-25. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Duke has placed its Final Four hopes on freshmen -- again. Jon Scheyer & Co. defied modern-day trends when freshmen led the Blue Devils to a No. 1 ranking and a Final Four appearance last season -- an anomaly in the era of increasingly transfer-heavy, experience-focused roster construction. Now, those freshmen were three top-10 picks: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach. But can Duke replicate that success? Scheyer again brings in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, headlined by projected lottery picks Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr and Nikolas Khamenia, plus Cameron's five-star brother Cayden. -- Borzello

It's a new era for BYU with No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybantsa. The Cougars had the best offensive output in America for the last two months of the 2024-25 campaign, which ended with a trip to the Sweet 16 -- their first second-weekend appearance since Jimmer Fredette starred for them in 2011. Now, Kevin Young's team adds Dybantsa: a versatile, powerful, explosive 6-foot-10 athlete who could be the No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft. A Final Four run by a team that wasn't historically a candidate for players of Dybantsa's caliber could send more elite talent to Provo, Utah, in the years ahead. The buzz has generated so much interest that a Hollywood producer has pitched a documentary about the 2025-26 season to Young's staff. -- Medcalf

The race to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft is on. Cooper Flagg was the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft since the day he reclassified into the 2024 high school class, but there won't be the same lack of drama in the 2026 draft. There are several legitimate contenders for the top pick: BYU's Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, Duke's Cameron Boozer and Tennessee's Nate Ament -- and don't count out Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. -- Borzello

Hubert Davis' future at North Carolina. It was only three years ago that Davis' team had a 15-point halftime lead against Kansas in the national title game. But a year after that, the Tar Heels missed the NCAA tournament altogether. And last year, they squeezed into the field as a polarizing pick before losing in the first round. Davis has reloaded after losing R.J. Davis and other standouts by adding five-star prospect Caleb Wilson and key transfers such as former Arizona big man Henri Veesaar. Yet, while Davis inked a contract extension through 2029-30 over the winter, North Carolina still expects to compete for national titles. If he can't find a way to do that this season, chatter about his future will increase. -- Medcalf

Hubert Davis is entering his fifth season at the helm for North Carolina. Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire

The future of the old coaching guard. Three ACC coaches stepped down last season: Virginia's Tony Bennett, Miami's Jim Larranaga and Florida State's Leonard Hamilton. Bennett cited the changing landscape of college sports, while Larranaga and Hamilton had reached the natural end of their careers. It's tough to predict who the next Bennett could be, but retirement could be on the horizon for a group of coaches at or near the top of the sport: Houston's Kelvin Sampson will be 70 in the fall, Tennessee's Rick Barnes is 71, Michigan State's Tom Izzo is 70 and St. John's coach Rick Pitino is 72. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see Gonzaga's Mark Few or Kansas' Bill Self call it quits in the not-so-distant future. -- Borzello

Gonzaga's final season in the West Coast Conference. The Bulldogs' postseason success -- including two national title game appearances since 2017 -- has changed the national perception of mid-majors. They have been one of America's top programs for years, but this will be the final chapter of a marriage that's boosted the entire WCC as Gonzaga prepares to join the new Pac-12. The WCC's potency in the collegiate landscape will shift significantly while the Bulldogs could become the face of the new Pac-12's basketball lineup. -- Medcalf

The next chapter of the St. John's vs. UConn rivalry. While Louisville-Kentucky and Duke-North Carolina will always have deep history, the St. John's-UConn rivalry is quickly gaining national relevance. Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley are two of the best -- and most headline-grabbing -- coaches in the country, and both teams should open the season ranked in the top five nationally. -- Borzello

10 title contenders

Teams listed in order of Borzello's and Medcalf's consensus top 10

Purdue Boilermakers: Matt Painter's team is poised for its third 1-seed in the past four years, led by All-America point guard Braden Smith, All-America candidate Trey Kaufman-Renn and three-year starter Fletcher Loyer. South Dakota State transfer Oscar Cluff also adds a different dimension down low. -- Borzello

Florida Gators: Connecticut won back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024 after retaining key players from that first run. Todd Golden's team could mimic that feat -- with new stars in the mix, too. Boogie Fland, a former five-star prospect who played at Arkansas last season, will step into Walter Clayton Jr.'s role and play next to Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon -- both top contributors from last year's title team -- on a roster built to win it all again. -- Medcalf

Houston Cougars: After last season's heartbreaking title-game loss to Florida, Houston should be right back in the mix for a national championship. Kelvin Sampson has three starters back from that group, led by guards Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp. The Cougars also welcome the nation's No. 2 recruiting class featuring three top-25 prospects. -- Borzello

UConn Huskies: Dan Hurley has set the bar so high in Storrs that last season's 24-win campaign and NCAA tournament appearance summed up a "down year" for the program. Alex Karaban and Solo Ball are back for a team that, on paper, looks like a contender again. But the viability of the program winning its third title in four years will depend on Silas Demary Jr., the 6-foot-5 former Georgia guard who will run UConn's offense this season. -- Medcalf

St. John's Red Storm: Rick Pitino has completely transformed St. John's since arriving two years ago, guiding the Red Storm to their first Big East regular-season and tournament championships since 1992 and 2000, respectively. Now, they'll look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999. Star big man Zuby Ejiofor returns, while Pitino went heavy in the transfer portal to fill out the rest of his roster. -- Borzello

BYU Cougars: Kevin Young's squad made 37% of its 3-point attempts and 59% of its shots inside the arc last season as the Cougars played offense at a level no team could match in the final eight weeks. Now, they add A.J. Dybantsa, the recipient of a highly publicized seven-figure NIL deal. Joined by three returning standouts from a Sweet 16 squad, Dybantsa could take BYU to unprecedented heights. -- Medcalf

Louisville Cardinals: After leading Louisville to a remarkable 19-win turnaround in his first season with the Cardinals -- including a 15-win improvement in the ACC -- Pat Kelsey has set his sights higher in Year 2. They should have one of college basketball's elite backcourts, led by top-10 recruit Mikel Brown Jr. and three talented transfers. -- Borzello

Michigan Wolverines: Another second-year head coach coming off an impressive turnaround in Year 1, Dusty May guided the Wolverines to a 19-win improvement and a run to the Sweet 16. Two starters are back, and Michigan was aggressive in the portal, securing a class headlined by Yaxel Lendeborg -- arguably the best transfer in the country and a projected first-round pick. -- Borzello

Kentucky Wildcats: Mark Pope's team caught the injury bug late last season and will start this season with a major injury question. Jayden Quaintance, a former five-star recruit and transfer from Arizona State, had surgery in March to repair a torn ACL. He should be ready at some point this season -- it's just a question of when. All-America candidate Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen (Florida), Jaland Lowe (Pitt) and Quaintance should form the nucleus of a team with serious Final Four aspirations once everyone is healthy. -- Medcalf

Duke Blue Devils: A team that lost the Wooden Award winner and four more NBA draft picks would not usually be expected to compete for a national title a year after a Final Four run, but that's the standard in Durham. The arrival of Cameron Boozer -- the five-star prospect and son of former Blue Devils star Carlos Boozer -- and his five-star prospect brother, Cayden Boozer, will keep the bar high for a Duke team that will chase Jon Scheyer's first national title. -- Medcalf

10 teams that could make a jump

"A jump" meaning into the national spotlight, into the top tier of their conference or onto the NCAA tournament bubble. Listed in alphabetical order.

Arkansas Razorbacks: The Razorbacks picked up steam late in the season and made a stunning run to the Sweet 16 that capped a turbulent year in John Calipari's first season with the program. This year's group, however, could be a sleeper to make a run at the national title. Darius Acuff is a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA and will be surrounded by veteran talent in D.J. Wagner, Karter Knox and Trevon Brazile. If the Razorbacks can stay healthy -- a challenge for them a year ago -- Calipari could contend for his seventh trip to the Final Four. -- Medcalf

Iowa Hawkeyes: All Ben McCollum does is win -- and there's no reason to think that will change at Iowa. The key piece of the Hawkeyes' roster is Bennett Stirtz, an All-America point guard who played for McCollum at Northwest Missouri State and Drake. Alvaro Folgueiras and Brendan Hausen are two more shotmaking transfers. -- Borzello

Kansas State Wildcats: The Wildcats spent millions on talent last offseason, but never had enough chemistry to avoid a 16-17 campaign. This season's roster will be led by PJ Haggerty, the same PJ Haggerty who earned AP second-team All-America honors last season and led Memphis to the best season of the Penny Hardaway era. If Jerome Tang can get this talented group -- which also features Serbian standout Andrej Kostić -- on the same page, it should get back into the NCAA tournament. -- Medcalf

Miami Hurricanes: During stints as an assistant with Texas, Kentucky and Duke, Jai Lucas was known as a top recruiter who helped all three programs land McDonald's All-Americans and high-level transfers. In his first head coaching role at Miami, he has enough to help the Hurricanes reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2023. Former Indiana standout Malik Reneau and Big Ten tournament hero Tre Donaldson -- his buzzer-beater sent Michigan to the title game -- will link up with a strong recruiting class to try to end that drought. -- Medcalf

NC State Wolfpack: When NC State hired Will Wade back in March, the assumption was that an influx of talent would follow him to Raleigh. That looks correct so far. The Wolfpack were aggressive in the portal, landing a group led by All-America candidate Darrion Williams, also bringing in top-25 recruit Matt Able. -- Borzello

North Carolina Tar Heels: North Carolina's admission to the last NCAA tournament created so much controversy that the West Virginia governor held a news conference and blasted the selection committee for picking the Tar Heels over the Mountaineers, who had a reasonable case for inclusion. But this year's team could avoid drama if Caleb Wilson -- the No. 5 recruit of 2025 -- lives up to the hype. Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, returnee Seth Trimble and Wilson constitute a trio that could place the Tar Heels solidly in the NCAA tournament field. -- Medcalf

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Last season was filled with missteps, injuries and disappointments for a Notre Dame team that finished under .500 in Micah Shrewsberry's second campaign with the program. If this year's group stays healthy, however, the Fighting Irish could contend for a spot on the bubble (or better) after not reaching the NCAA tournament since 2022. The return of Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry, who missed 15 combined games due to injury, plus the addition of Jalen Haralson (19th in ESPN 100) make it all seem possible. -- Medcalf

Ohio State Buckeyes: The Buckeyes showed flashes of their potential last season, but couldn't quite string together a consistent run of form. With a terrific trio back in Bruce Thornton, Devin Royal and John Mobley Jr. -- plus the additions of Christoph Tilly and Brandon Noel up front -- Jake Diebler's team should find itself in the NCAA tournament. -- Borzello

San Diego State Aztecs: The Aztecs made the NCAA tournament last season, but lost by 27 to North Carolina in the First Four. We're expecting Brian Dutcher's team to stick around a little longer next March. Miles Byrd is an NBA prospect, while Reese Waters is back from injury and Magoon Gwath is ready to take the next step. Transfer Sean Newman Jr. will be given the keys to the offense. -- Borzello

USC Trojans: Beating Michigan State on the first day of February provided some optimism entering the stretch run last season, but the Trojans won just two Big Ten games the rest of the way. They should be talented and more consistent this season. A perimeter trio made up of proven high-major producers Rodney Rice and Chad Baker-Mazara lead the way. -- Borzello

10 wild predictions

The national title winner will be the first in its program history. They've both fallen short in recent years, but Houston and Purdue are equipped to achieve what their programs have yet to do: win a national title. St. John's, Texas Tech and BYU will be contenders, too. Regardless, I'm predicting a new name will be entered into the men's college basketball championship record. -- Medcalf

The SEC won't be as strong, but it will repeat its 14 bids. It's nearly impossible for the SEC to be as historically strong again; it took a perfect storm for the league to produce what it did last season. We don't expect two 1-seeds and two 2-seeds from the conference again, but I won't be surprised to see it run back its record-setting 14 bids -- at least 12 schools already look like comfortable NCAA tournament teams on paper. -- Borzello

John Calipari will face Kentucky in the Final Four. Darius Acuff is a top newcomer for an Arkansas squad that made a run to the Sweet 16 last March, giving the Razorbacks depth and experience that last year's group lacked. And while Kentucky might need some time to get off the runway, it could have one of the nation's most talented rosters as March approaches if Jayden Quaintance is healthy. -- Medcalf

John Calipari enters his second season at Arkansas. Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Pat Kelsey will win his first NCAA tournament game -- and get Louisville to the Final Four. Entering last March, the one knock on Todd Golden was his lack of an NCAA tournament win. He erased any doubt in pretty emphatic fashion. Kelsey will be the next coach to go from zero to a Final Four. Louisville's backcourt is among the best in the country and the Cardinals have the perfect blend of experience, depth and star power. -- Borzello

Cameron Boozer will be the most productive of the elite freshmen. A.J. Dybantsa is arguably the most fascinating player entering the season, while Darryn Peterson is battling Dybantsa to be the No. 1 pick in the next NBA draft. But Boozer is a threat to finish every game with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He has also been more productive than Dybantsa and Peterson when they have suited up together for USA Basketball or in all-star games. Boozer's competition also might be slightly easier in the ACC than the Big 12. -- Borzello

Nate Ament will be the top freshman in the country. When Rick Barnes tells you that a young player will be a star, you should believe him. From Kevin Durant to Dalton Knecht, Barnes has molded some of the top players in the country over the past 30 years. He recently told ESPN that Ament, a possible top-five pick in next year's NBA draft, could be a special player this season. The 6-9 forward could be the next star under Barnes. -- Medcalf

Thomas Haugh will be Florida's All-American. Haugh has started just seven games through two seasons in Gainesville, but he's poised to have a breakout junior campaign as an every-game starter for the Gators. He's 6-foot-9, can score in different ways and is more than capable of hitting three or four 3s in a game. Florida's transfer backcourt is getting the hype, but Haugh is ready to take a step forward. -- Borzello

Thomas Haugh averaged 9.8 points for Florida in 2024-25. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jalil Bethea will be the nation's surprise breakout transfer. Bethea was one of the more disappointing freshmen in the country last season, barely carving out a role during the first half of the schedule at Miami before seeing an increase in minutes down the stretch. But Bethea was a top-10 prospect in the 2024 class and is an elite shotmaker -- he's exactly the type of player Nate Oats' offense enhances. -- Borzello

Two of the game's top coaches will retire or resign, creating a domino effect. Kelvin Sampson (69), Tom Izzo (70) and Rick Barnes (71) are still passionate, but few of their peers remain. Then there are coaches like Bill Self and Mark Few, who could do this for many more years but may not want to navigate more changes to the game. If any of the top names make big moves, the entire collegiate landscape will shift. -- Medcalf

A team will make 85% of its free throws this season, shattering the record. That sounds ridiculous, but the top free throw shooting teams in the country are improving. Ten years ago, only two teams made at least 78% of their attempts from the charity stripe. Last year, 20 reached that mark while four of them eclipsed 80%, led by Wisconsin's 82.6% clip. We're progressing toward unprecedented numbers in men's college basketball. This will be the year a team beats Villanova's record-setting 83% rate from 2021-22. -- Medcalf

10 nonconference matchups to watch

Kentucky at Louisville, Nov. 11: This rivalry game is always entertaining, but with Louisville's offseason surge under Pat Kelsey, this matchup will regain the energy it has lacked in recent years.

BYU at UConn in Boston, Nov. 15: A.J. Dybantsa will head back to his home state of Massachusetts to face UConn, a national title contender. The atmosphere at TD Garden should be electric.

Duke at Kansas, Nov. 18: The result of this game will matter come Selection Sunday, but it's also an opportunity for Duke's Cameron Boozer and Kansas' Darryn Peterson to strengthen their respective cases to be the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA draft.

St. John's at Iowa State, Nov. 24: Rick Pitino has a new roster led by transfers Ian Jackson (North Carolina) and Bryce Hopkins (Providence), so this early-season test against a strong Iowa State team could shed more light on the Red Storm's ceiling.

Gonzaga at Alabama, Nov. 24: Gonzaga's Tyon Grant-Foster, who had an up-and-down season at Grand Canyon last year, and Alabama's Jalil Bethea, a former five-star prospect, will have an early chance to prove they can be the sparks their teams need this season.

Houston at Tennessee, Nov. 25: You'll likely see a fleet of NBA scouts and executives in the stands at this matchup with Tennessee's Nate Ament, a projected top-five pick in next summer's draft, and Houston's Chris Cenac Jr. and Joseph Tugler, a pair of projected first-round picks, all on the court in this showcase.

North Carolina at Kentucky, Dec. 2: A win over a top-10 Kentucky team with national title aspirations would be enough to quiet any early chatter about Hubert Davis' future in what should be a pivotal season for the Tar Heels' coach.

UConn at Florida in NYC, Dec. 9: These two teams staged a thriller in the second round of last year's NCAA tournament, tied with 2:12 to play before Florida rallied to win. This rematch could be a preview of the national championship.

Purdue vs. Auburn in Indianapolis, Dec. 20: This matchup will inform how much work Bruce Pearl's new-look team will need to compete in the SEC while Matt Painter will get another shot at a signature win on a nonconference slate that could include matchups against Alabama, Texas Tech and Iowa State, too.

Michigan at Duke, Feb. 21: It's the timing of this matchup coming just weeks before Selection Sunday that matters. It could settle any potential debates within the committee if both teams are vying for a top seed by then.

10 freshmen to watch

Listed in order of their ESPN 100 ranking.

A.J. Dybantsa, SF, BYU (No. 1 in ESPN 100): The No. 1 prospect in the ESPN 100, Dybantsa is blazing his own trail by eschewing the blue bloods to join a BYU program generating headlines over the past year. He's the most anticipated player heading into this season.

Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas (No. 2): Ranked just behind Dybantsa in the recruiting rankings, Peterson is ESPN's projected No. 1 pick in next year's NBA draft. He's an elite scorer, as evidenced by his 61-point performance against Dybantsa's Utah Prep in February.

Cameron Boozer, PF, Duke (No. 3): Boozer is one of the most decorated high school prospects in recent history, winning two gold medals with USA Basketball, four state titles and three straight Peach Jam championships on the Nike circuit. He should be a double-double threat from day one.

Nate Ament, SF, Tennessee (No. 4): In what should be a loaded 2026 NBA draft class, there's an argument to be made that Ament has the highest ceiling of the group. He's 6-11 with high-level shotmaking ability.

Caleb Wilson, PF, North Carolina (No. 5): He might not emerge as the most productive freshman this season, but Wilson has huge long-term upside, and Hubert Davis will need him to make an impact immediately. He's 6-9 with a versatile skill set.

Darius Acuff, PG, Arkansas (No. 7): If John Calipari is coaching a team with Final Four aspirations, chances are he has an elite point guard running the show -- and that should be Acuff this season. He's a terrific offensive player who will get others involved.

Mikel Brown Jr., PG, Louisville (No. 8): The hype for Brown's debut is at an all-time high after he had arguably the best performance for the USA Basketball U19 World Cup team, leading them in points (14.9) and assists (6.1) en route to the gold medal this summer.

Tounde Yessoufou, SF, Baylor (No. 9): The all-time scoring leader in the state of California, Yessoufou is as good a pure bucket-getter as you'll find in the 2025 class. He's a physical wing who can get points at all three levels.

Koa Peat, PF, Arizona (No. 10): Another highly decorated high school prospect, Peat has won three gold medals with USA Basketball and four state championships at the high school level. Consistently productive, he led the U19 World Cup team in rebounding (6.9).

Braylon Mullins, SG, UConn (No. 17): Mullins was arguably the best perimeter shooter in the 2025 class, making better than 47% of his 3-pointers last spring and summer on the Adidas circuit, then repeating that feat as a high school senior. -- Borzello

10 transfers to watch

Listed in order of ESPN's pre-commitment transfer rankings.

PJ Haggerty, PG, Kansas State (No. 1 in ESPN's transfer rankings): Haggerty was one of the most proven producers in the portal, coming off a season in which he earned second-team All-America honors and was named AAC Player of the Year. He has a chance to put up big numbers for Jerome Tang.

Bennett Stirtz, PG, Iowa (No. 2): Stirtz is following Ben McCollum to his third school after starting for Iowa's new head coach at Northwest Missouri State and Drake. The Missouri Valley Player of the Year is a potential first-round pick if he can continue his progression in the Big Ten.

Yaxel Lendeborg, PF, Michigan (No. 3): Lendeborg was a likely first-round pick in the NBA draft, but he withdrew his name and headed to Ann Arbor. He was one of the most productive players in the country over the past two seasons with UAB.

Darrion Williams, SF, NC State (No. 4): Williams withdrew from the NBA draft late in the process before becoming the centerpiece of Will Wade's first recruiting class in Raleigh. The Texas Tech transfer is a versatile playmaking forward who will be the fulcrum of the Wolfpack offense.

Donovan Dent, PG, UCLA (No. 5): Dent was one of the best point guards in the country last season, ranking in the top 15 nationally in both points and assists. UCLA returns plenty of contributors, but the New Mexico transfer should be the star of the show.

Boogie Fland, PG, Florida (No. 6): Florida's quest to go back-to-back really ramped up when Fland withdrew from the NBA draft and committed to the Gators. The former five-star prospect whose freshman season at Arkansas was cut short by a hand injury will team up with Princeton transfer Xaivian Lee in Todd Golden's new backcourt.

Jayden Quaintance, PF, Kentucky (No. 7): Arguably the best NBA prospect in the portal, Quaintance is a projected top-10 pick in next year's draft. He's an elite defensive player who put up impressive shot-blocking numbers as a freshman at Arizona State before tearing his ACL late last season.

Robert Wright III, PG, BYU (No. 8): BYU went into the spring knowing it needed a game changer at point guard to play alongside Dybantsa and Richie Saunders. Wright is as dynamic as they come, with several breakout performances as a freshman at Baylor last season.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie, PG, Tennessee (No. 9): Gillespie enjoyed his national breakout last season after transferring from Belmont to Maryland, where he was an All-Big Ten performer. In Knoxville, he will be replacing Zakai Zeigler as Rick Barnes' point guard.

Bryce Hopkins, F, St. John's (No. 12): Rick Pitino is (unsurprisingly) again going transfer-heavy, but Hopkins was the key addition. He has a first-team All-Big East campaign on his résumé from 2022-23, but has played only 17 games the past two seasons due to injury. -- Borzello

10 players with breakout potential

Seth Trimble, G, North Carolina: The 6-3 senior lost his starting role after sitting out multiple games because of injury then never found a consistent rhythm upon returning. He was a 42% 3-point shooter in 2023-24 and will get plenty of open looks with all the attention opponents will put on five-star prospect Caleb Wilson.

Isaiah Evans, G, Duke: It wasn't easy for Evans to find a spot in a rotation that featured the Wooden Award winner and four other 2025 NBA draft picks. But this season, Duke will ask the projected 2026 first-rounder to be a playmaker and a more reliable defender. He seems capable of both.

Thomas Haugh, F, Florida: The 6-9 junior made 60% of his shots inside the arc for the national champions last season. He averaged 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds during the Gators' 12-game winning streak at the end of the season -- as a reserve. Haugh will now move into the starting rotation as arguably the most important player for his team's Final Four ambitions.

Fletcher Loyer, G, Purdue: Sure, the sharpshooting wing averaged a career-high 13.8 points for the Boilermakers in 2024-25, and connected on 44% of his 3-point attempts for the second year in a row. But he took fewer shots from beyond the arc as a sophomore -- he attempted three or fewer 3-pointers in 13 games last season -- than he did as a freshman two years ago, so he has the potential for greater output in 2025-26.

Joseph Tugler, F, Houston: Houston's longtime centerpiece, J'Wan Roberts, is gone. That role of gritty, tough leader in the paint now belongs to Tugler, who won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season. He reached double figures in only seven games in 2024-25, so if he can become a more reliable scorer, Tugler could secure first-team All-Big 12 honors.

Tarris Reed Jr., C, UConn: Reed will again play a key defensive role for UConn after averaging 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season. He also made 67% of his shots inside the arc and had six games with 15 or more points, so with more consistency, he could become a two-way force for the Huskies.

Kasean Pryor, F, Louisville: Pat Kelsey recently said Pryor, who tore his ACL in November, should be ready to go for the upcoming season -- a positive development for a Louisville squad with national title aspirations. Pryor played only seven games before the injury, but averaged 12.0 points while recording 8 blocks and 11 steals.

Roddy Gayle Jr., G, Michigan: Though he never quite regained the shooting stroke he had as a freshman at Ohio State, Gayle showed flashes of his potential during last season's NCAA tournament. His 26-point effort, including a 4-for-6 performance from beyond the arc, in Michigan's second-round win over Texas A&M could be a sign of what's ahead in his senior season.

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn: If he can move past his July 12 arrest on a DUI charge, Pettiford should be the next leader of an Auburn squad that's effectively starting from scratch after spending much of last season as the No. 1 team in the country. He is the most impactful returner for the Tigers and perhaps in the SEC. After playing a backup role for Johni Broome & Co. last season, Pettiford will get his chance in the spotlight.

Aden Holloway, G, Alabama: The combo guard is back for the Crimson Tide, who reached last season's Elite Eight behind AP first-team All-American Mark Sears. Holloway, who was Sears' backup for multiple stretches in 2024-25, now steps into that role for an Alabama roster that's talented enough to compete for the SEC crown. -- Medcalf

10 All-America candidates

Braden Smith, G, Purdue: The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year could become Purdue's third Wooden Award winner in the past four years. He also faces the pressure of helping Matt Painter win his first national title as the leader of a roster that appears built for a run.

JT Toppin, F, Texas Tech: An Associated Press second-team All-American last season, Toppin had a breakout year with the Red Raiders but will enter 2025-26 as a national player of the year contender. He averaged 19.2 points and 11.0 rebounds, leading his team to the Elite Eight last season.

PJ Haggerty, G, Kansas State: Also an AP second-team All-American last season, Haggerty helped Memphis secure the best season of Penny Hardaway's tenure with 29 wins. At Kansas State, Haggerty will again lead the team with an abundance of opportunities to leave his mark.

Cameron Boozer, F, Duke: His father, Carlos Boozer, helped Duke win the national title in 2001. Recently named Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year, Cameron will look to build on the family legacy alongside his twin brother and fellow five-star recruit, Cayden.

Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas: With every starter from last season's Kansas team gone, the five-star freshman will be the leader of a program that's trying to shake the stench from three disappointing seasons that each ended without a trip to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament.

A.J. Dybantsa, G, BYU: The Cougars are chasing their first national title with Dybantsa, a contender for the No. 1 pick in next summer's NBA draft. The 6-9 forward is an assertive young talent who could help Kevin Young put together the greatest two-year stretch in program history if Dybantsa can lead the Cougars to the Final Four a year after their Sweet 16 run.

Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan: After averaging 17.7 points at UAB last season, Lendeborg was a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft before withdrawing to join a Michigan team that is a legitimate national title contender. A double-double machine at UAB, Lendeborg is poised to emerge as one of America's highest-profile players.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F, Purdue: The Boilermakers reached the Sweet 16 a year after losing two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey thanks, in part, to Kaufman-Renn earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. He averaged 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while connecting on 43% of his 3-point attempts last season. This season, he could join teammate Braden Smith as a serious candidate for All-America honors.

Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa: If fans didn't know Stirtz's name before the NCAA tournament, they certainly knew it after he scored 21 points in Drake's first-round upset of Missouri. The Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year followed coach Ben McCollum to Iowa, where Stirtz will contend for Big Ten Player of the Year and other honors.

Donovan Dent, G, UCLA: Before Dent's arrival, New Mexico had not been to the NCAA tournament in a decade. But the talented guard, who averaged 20.4 points en route to the Lobos' Mountain West regular-season title last season, led his team to back-to-back appearances in 2024 and 2025. Now, he'll be a catalyst for Mick Cronin's squad in the Big Ten. -- Medcalf

10 coaches at new programs

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries replaces Mike Woodson after leading Drake to three NCAA tournament appearances in four years and just missing the tourney in his lone season at West Virginia. In Bloomington, the pressure is incredibly high from day one.

Buzz Williams, Maryland: Williams is no stranger to bouncing from one high-major program to another, with stops at Marquette, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M. He left A&M after six seasons to take over in College Park, where he's replacing Kevin Willard, who left for Villanova. After bringing several players with him from A&M, Terps fans are hoping Williams hits the ground running.

Will Wade, NC State: One of the most fascinating hires of the cycle, Wade is back at the power conference level after winning 58 games in two seasons at McNeese. He's an elite recruiter who has already raised the anticipation level in Raleigh.

Sean Miller, Texas: Miller was a target for Texas when the Longhorns hired Rodney Terry in 2023. Now after a second stint at Xavier, Miller is finally in Austin. He has 13 career NCAA tournament appearances and is expected to bring high-level success to the Longhorns.

Kevin Willard, Villanova: In perhaps the most awkward saga of the 2025 coaching carousel, Willard spoke publicly about changes he wanted to see at Maryland and emerged as Villanova's clear top choice during the Terps' Sweet 16 run. The Wildcats need to reenter the national spotlight.

Ryan Odom, Virginia: Just seven years after leading UMBC to an NCAA tournament win over Virginia in the first 16-over-1 upset, Odom is taking over in Charlottesville. He's ostensibly replacing Tony Bennett, who shockingly retired just before the 2024-25 season. Zero points are returning from last season, but Odom's international haul provides a big boost.

Ben McCollum, Iowa: McCollum's meteoric rise from Division II to the Big Ten took less than one calendar year. He led Northwest Missouri State to four national titles before guiding Drake to an NCAA tournament win in his lone season with the Bulldogs. All-American Bennett Stirtz following him to his third school is a great starting point for 2025-26.

Jai Lucas, Miami: It was clear that Lucas was going to be the next coach at Miami before news of his hiring broke, but it was still surprising when he left his post as Duke assistant before the postseason. Will his recruiting prowess help get Miami back near the top of the ACC?

Richard Pitino, Xavier: Pitino was linked to seemingly every power conference opening in the spring but ultimately landed at Xavier as Sean Miller's replacement. Pitino led New Mexico to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season and now joins the same league as his father, Rick. Aside from the Travis Steele era, this is a program that has missed only four NCAA tournaments in the 2000s. Expectations are quietly high.

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M: Can "Bucky Ball" scale up to the dominant SEC? Samford played some of the most entertaining basketball in the country under McMillan the past few seasons, going to the NCAA tournament in 2024. -- Borzello