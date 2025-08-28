Open Extended Reactions

Here we go, baby! Buckle up, hoops nation, it's time for Dickie V's 2025-26 preseason All-Rolls Royce teams -- and my list of star-studded Diaper Dandies. We're talking Prime-Time Players (PTPers) are ready to light up the scoreboard and make this season one for the ages.

You know me. I don't hand out Rolls Royce honors to just any player, unless he's the kind to make you stand up and say, "Are you serious, baby?!"

So, let's tip it off with the best of the best!

First Team

PJ Haggerty, Kansas State Wildcats: The transfer express finally lands in Manhattan, Kansas, and boy, oh boy, Jerome Tang's got himself a big-time baller and scoring machine. Haggerty's dropped 21 points a night the past two years -- and, by the way, set an American Conference tourney record with 42 points in a game. But he's not just a scorer, he's also a playmaker and a defender. He's a legit Rolls Royce PTPer.

Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers: The maestro, the conductor, the Diaper Dandy-turned-veteran PTPer. The Bob Cousy Award winner led the entire nation last season in assists. He's the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, a first-team All-American, and when you're breaking conference records for dimes, you're the Rolls Royce of point guards. He's Purdue's straw that stirs the drink.

JT Toppin, Texas Tech Red Raiders: Double-double deluxe, baby! This young man was named the Big 12's Player of the Year, recording 19 double-doubles last season. He gets it done with muscle, hustle and heart. You talk about toughness? Toppin is Mr. Reliable down low -- a Rolls Royce Red Raider.

Graham Ike, Gonzaga Bulldogs: The postman always delivers. He's been putting up steady double figures his whole career, and with nearly 60% shooting, he's money on the block.

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa Hawkeyes: From Division II Northwest Missouri State to Drake to the big stage in Iowa City, what a Cinderella story. He's a scoring guard with clutch DNA. Last year? Over 600 points, 200 assists, 70 steals. Nobody in Mountain Valley Conference history ever did that before him. Now he's ready to show the Big Ten he's prime-time material.

Second Team

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue Boilermakers: Ohhh, he's a scoring dynamo. Averaged 20 points, six boards, two assists, and shot almost 60% from the floor. Are you kidding me? He's a scoring machine in the paint, baby. Matt Painter's paint crew is alive and well with TKR running the show up front.

Donovan Dent, UCLA Bruins: The only player in America last year to average 20+ points and 6+ assists, he's flashy, he's quick -- and now he's headed to Westwood after three seasons at New Mexico to run the show for Mick Cronin. The Bruins got a baller.

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern Wildcats: Martinelli led the Big Ten in scoring and set a school record last season. The kid's got touch, toughness and talent. He's the Wildcats' scoring Rolls Royce.

Emanuel Sharp, Houston Cougars: Clutch city, baby! Big 12 tourney MVP, NCAA tournament's Midwest Regional MOP, a Final Four star. He can knock it down from deep and from the stripe. He's ice, baby!

Otega Oweh, Kentucky Wildcats: Big Blue Nation loves this guy. He's strong, explosive and clutch. He hit not one, but TWO game-winners last year. He's the Wildcats' Rolls Royce slasher.

Diaper Dandies

These are the freshmen phenoms, the future lottery picks, the "wow" factor kids who are ready to dazzle from day one.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas Jayhawks: Naismith HS POY, can score, rebound, pass, defend. Bill Self's got himself a big-time winner in Peterson, who is a future top-3 draft pick.

A.J. Dybantsa, BYU Cougars: The No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, Dybantsa is 6-foot-9 with handles, athleticism and an MVP performance at the FIBA Men's U19 World Cup. He's a projected No. 1 overall draft pick.

Cameron Boozer, Duke Blue Devils: The son of Duke superstar Carlos Boozer, but this kid's carving his own legend. He's also a two-time Gatorade National POY, a double-double machine and a guaranteed Blue Devil Rolls Royce.

Nate Ament, Tennessee Volunteers: At 6-11 with guard skills, Ament is versatile and ready to shine in Knoxville. A shot-blocking, rim-rocking Diaper Dandy.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville Cardinals: A floor general deluxe. He's got deep range, big-time vision and the confidence of a veteran. He's going to be the man at Louisville.

Darius Acuff, Arkansas Razorbacks: Lightning quick, explosive and clutch. He's got that Iverson flair and Razorback fire, baby. Diaper Dandy alert in Fayetteville!

College hoops fans, I've been blessed to share my passion for this great game with you for decades. You are the heartbeat of college basketball. Your love, energy and enthusiasm fuel everything I do. As we gear up for another unforgettable season, I want to say, from the bottom of my heart: thank you for supporting me, supporting the game and being part of my hoops family.

It's going to be special, it's going to be sensational, it's going to be Awesome, baby, with a capital A!