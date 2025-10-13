Legendary Gators coach Donovan highlights how Florida was able to overcome adversity and make plays down the stretch throughout last season. (2:12)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025-26 preseason men's college basketball AP Top 25 poll results are out!

Purdue will tip off the season at No. 1 for the first time. Reigning national champion Florida (No. 3) and national runner-up Houston (No. 2) were also in the mix. Can either the Gators or the Cougars return to the NCAA title game on April 6 in Indianapolis?

The Top 25 features blue bloods Duke (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 9), Kansas (No. 19) and North Carolina (No. 25). All eyes will be on No. 8 BYU, as the Cougars -- helmed by No. 1 recruit and projected top NBA draft pick AJ Dybantsa -- attempt to improve on last season's Sweet 16 run.

The ever-present transfer portal and 62 coaching changes -- coupled with NIL deals and the launch of revenue sharing -- will make this college basketball season one to watch when it begins on Nov. 3.

Let's break down the projected starting lineups and biggest early-season games for each of the 25 men's hoops teams in the AP poll rankings.

All times Eastern

Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn all return to Purdue for the 2025-26 season, and make the Boilermakers a serious national title contender. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

2024-25 record: 24-12 (lost to 1-seed Houston in Sweet 16)

Season opener: Nov. 4 vs. Evansville, TBD

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 20 vs. Auburn in Indianapolis (Indy Classic), 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Projected starting lineup:

Braden Smith (15.8 PPG)

C.J. Cox (6.0 PPG)

Fletcher Loyer (13.8 PPG)

Trey Kaufman-Renn (20.1 PPG)

Oscar Cluff (17.6 PPG at South Dakota State)

2024-25 record: 35-5 (lost to 1-seed Florida in national title game)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Lehigh, TBD

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 16 vs. Auburn in Birmingham (Battleground 2k25), 3 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Milos Uzan (11.4 PPG)

Emanuel Sharp (12.7 PPG)

Isiah Harwell (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

Joseph Tugler (5.5 PPG)

Chris Cenac Jr. (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

2024-25 record: 36-4 (won national championship)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Arizona in Las Vegas (Hall of Fame Series), 7 p.m., TNT

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 2 at Duke (ACC/SEC Challenge), 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Boogie Fland (13.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Xaivian Lee (16.9 PPG at Princeton)

Thomas Haugh (9.8 PPG)

Alex Condon (10.6 PPG)

Rueben Chinyelu (6.1 PPG)

2024-25 record: 24-11 (lost to 1-seed Florida in round of 32)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. New Haven, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 9 vs. Florida in New York (Jimmy V Classic), 9 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Silas Demary Jr. (13.5 PPG at Georgia)

Solo Ball (14.4 PPG)

Braylon Mullins (No. 17 in ESPN 100)

Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG)

Tarris Reed Jr. (9.6 PPG)

2024-25 record: 31-5 (lost to 10-seed Arkansas in round of 32)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Quinnipiac, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 20 vs. Kentucky in Atlanta (CBS Sports Classic), 12:30 p.m., CBS

Projected starting lineup:

Ian Jackson (11.9 PPG at North Carolina)

Joson Sanon (11.9 PPG at Arizona State)

Oziyah Sellers (13.7 PPG at Stanford)

Bryce Hopkins (15.5 PPG at Providence in 2023-24)

Zuby Ejiofor (14.7 PPG)

2024-25 record: 35-4 (lost to 1-seed Houston in Final Four)

Season opener: Nov. 4 vs. Texas in Charlotte (Dick Vitale Invitational), 8:45 p.m., ESPN

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 18 vs. Kansas in New York (Champions Classic), 9 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Caleb Foster (5.1 PPG)

Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG)

Nikolas Khamenia (No. 15 in ESPN 100)

Cameron Boozer (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG)

2024-25 record: 27-10 (lost to 1-seed Auburn in Sweet 16)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Oakland, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 25 vs. Auburn in Las Vegas (Players Era Festival), 8:30 p.m., TNT

Projected starting lineup:

Elliot Cadeau (9.4 PPG at North Carolina)

Roddy Gayle Jr. (9.8 PPG)

Nimari Burnett (9.4 PPG)

Yaxel Lendeborg (17.7 PPG at UAB)

Morez Johnson Jr. (7.0 PPG at Illinois)

2024-25 record: 26-10 (lost to 2-seed Alabama in Sweet 16)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Villanova in Las Vegas (Hall of Fame Series), 9:30 p.m., TNT

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 15 vs. UConn in Boston (Hall of Fame Series - Boston), 7 p.m., FOX

Projected starting lineup:

Robert Wright III (11.5 PPG at Baylor)

Kennard Davis Jr. (16.3 PPG at Southern Illinois)

Richie Saunders (16.5 PPG)

AJ Dybantsa (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Keba Keita (7.4 PPG)

2024-25 record: 24-12 (lost to 2-seed Tennessee in Sweet 16)

Season opener: Nov. 4 vs. Nicholls, 7 p.m., SECN+

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 2 vs. North Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge), 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt)

Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida)

Otega Oweh (16.2 PPG)

Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)

Brandon Garrison (5.9 PPG)

2024-25 record: 28-9 (lost to 1-seed Florida in Elite Eight)

Season opener: Nov. 4 vs. Lindenwood, TBD

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 20 vs. Duke in New York, 8 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Christian Anderson (10.6 PPG)

Tyeree Bryan (10.4 PPG at Santa Clara)

LeJuan Watts (13.7 PPG at Washington State)

JT Toppin (18.2 PPG)

Luke Bamgboye (3.8 PPG at VCU)

2024-25 record: 27-8 (lost to 9-seed Creighton in round of 64)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. SC State, 9 p.m., ACC Network

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 11 vs. Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 in ESPN 100)

Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG at Virginia)

Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG at Xavier)

J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG)

Sananda Fru (12.6 PPG for Loewen Braunschweig)

2024-25 record: 23-11 (lost to 2-seed Tennessee in round of 32)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Eastern Washington, 10:30 p.m., BTN

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 14 vs. Arizona in Inglewood (Hall of Fame Series - Los Angeles), 10 p.m., Peacock

Projected starting lineup:

Donovan Dent (20.4 PPG at New Mexico)

Skyy Clark (8.5 PPG)

Eric Dailey (11.4 PPG)

Tyler Bilodeau (13.5 PPG)

Steven Jamerson II (10.0 PPG at San Diego)

2024-25 record: 24-13 (lost to 1-seed Duke in Sweet 16)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Florida in Las Vegas (Hall of Fame Series), 7 p.m., TNT

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 6 vs. Auburn, TBD

Projected starting lineup:

Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG)

Brayden Burries (No. 12 in ESPN 100)

Anthony Dell'Orso (7.2 PPG)

Koa Peat (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG)

2024-25 record: 22-14 (lost to 3-seed Texas Tech in Sweet 16)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Southern, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 20 vs. Houston in Newark (Never Forget Tribute Classic), 5:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Projected starting lineup:

Darius Acuff Jr. (No. 7 in ESPN 100)

D.J. Wagner (11.2 PPG)

Karter Knox (8.3 PPG)

Trevon Brazile (6.8 PPG)

Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG at Florida State)

2024-25 record: 28-9 (lost to 1-seed Duke in Elite Eight)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. North Dakota, TBD

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 13 vs. Purdue, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Projected starting lineup:

Labaron Philon Jr. (10.6 PPG)

Aden Holloway (11.4 PPG)

Latrell Wrightsell (11.5 PPG)

Taylor Bol Bowen (8.0 PPG at Florida State)

Aiden Sherrell (3.4 PPG)

2024-25 record: 25-10 (lost to 6-seed Ole Miss in round of 32)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 24 vs. St. John's in Las Vegas (Players Era Festival), 4:30 p.m., truTV

Projected starting lineup:

Tamin Lipsey (10.6 PPG)

Jamarion Batemon (No. 77 in ESPN 100)

Milan Momcilovic (11.5 PPG)

Joshua Jefferson (13.0 PPG)

Blake Buchanan (5.7 PPG at Virginia)

2024-25 record: 22-13 (lost to 3-seed Kentucky in round of 32)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Jackson State, 8:30 p.m., BTN

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 28 vs. UConn in New York, 12:30 p.m., FOX

Projected starting lineup:

Mihailo Petrovic (14.3 PPG for Mega Superbet)

Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG)

Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG at California)

Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG at Arkansas)

Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG)

2024-25 record: 30-8 (lost to 1-seed Houston in Elite Eight)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Mercer, 7 p.m., SECN+

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 25 vs. Houston in Las Vegas (Players Era Festival), 6 p.m., TNT/HBO Max

Projected starting lineup:

Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG at Maryland)

Amaree Abram (12.3 PPG at Louisiana Tech)

Nate Ament (No. 4 in ESPN 100)

Cade Phillips (4.6 PPG)

Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG)

2024-25 record: 21-13 (lost to 10-seed Arkansas in round of 64)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Green Bay, TBD

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 18 vs. Duke in New York (Champions Classic), 8 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

Melvin Council Jr. (14.6 PPG at St. Bonaventure)

Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG at Loyola Chicago)

Tre White (10.5 PPG at Illinois)

Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG)

2024-25 record: 32-6 (lost to 1-seed Florida in Final Four)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Bethune-Cookman, TBD

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 20 vs. Purdue in Indianapolis (Indy Classic), 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Projected starting lineup:

Tahaad Pettiford (11.7 PPG)

Kevin Overton (7.8 PPG at Texas Tech)

Elyjah Freeman (19.3 PPG at D-II Lincoln Memorial)

Keyshawn Hall (18.8 PPG at UCF)

KeShawn Murphy (11.7 PPG at Mississippi State)

2024-25 record: 26-9 (lost to 1-seed Houston in round of 32)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Texas Southern, TBD, ESPN+

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 5 vs. Kentucky in Nashville, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Projected starting lineup:

Mario Saint-Supery (8.3 PPG for BAXI Manresa)

Adam Miller (9.8 PPG at Arizona State)

Tyon Grant-Foster (14.8 PPG at Grand Canyon)

Braden Huff (11.0 PPG)

Graham Ike (17.3 PPG)

2024-25 record: 19-16 (lost to 1-seed Auburn in Elite Eight)

Season opener: Nov.3 vs. Colgate, 7 p.m., B1G+

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 18 vs. Kentucky in New York (Champions Classic), 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Jeremy Fears Jr. (7.2 PPG)

Trey Fort (14.6 PPG at Samford)

Coen Carr (8.1 PPG)

Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG)

Carson Cooper (5.0 PPG)

2024-25 record: 25-11 (lost to 1-seed Auburn in round of 32)

Season opener: Nov. 5 vs. South Dakota, 8 p.m., Peacock

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 25 vs. Iowa State in Las Vegas (Players Era Festival), 2 p.m., truTV

Projected starting lineup:

Blake Harper (19.5 PPG at Howard)

Josh Dix (14.4 PPG at Iowa)

Jackson McAndrew (7.8 PPG)

Jasen Green (4.9 PPG)

Owen Freeman (16.7 PPG at Iowa)

2024-25 record: 27-10 (lost to 6-seed BYU in round of 32)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Campbell, 8 p.m., B1G+

Biggest early-season game: Nov. 21 at BYU, 4 p.m., Peacock

Projected starting lineup:

Nick Boyd (13.4 PPG at San Diego State)

Andrew Rohde (9.3 PPG at Virginia)

John Blackwell (15.8 PPG)

Austin Rapp (13.8 PPG at Portland)

Nolan Winter (9.4 PPG)

2024-25 record: 23-14 (lost to 6-seed Ole Miss in round of 64)

Season opener: Nov. 3 vs. Central Arkansas, TBD

Biggest early-season game: Dec. 2 at Kentucky (ACC/SEC Challenge), 9 p.m., ESPN

Projected starting lineup:

Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG at Colorado State)

Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG)

Luka Bogavac (14.9 PPG for SC Derby)

Caleb Wilson (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG at Arizona)