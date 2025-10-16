BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- As he looked ahead to next season on Wednesday, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser reflected on the life of one of his favorite people: Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who died last week at the age of 106.

Moser said he'll miss his friend.

"My heart is sad," said Moser, who planned to fly to Chicago after SEC media day for Sister Jean's funeral mass Thursday. "It's also joy and gratitude that she was in my life. I vibe with energetic, positive people. I'll never meet someone who had such a positive attitude and poured that attitude into other people more than Sister Jean. And I was blessed to be her friend."

Sister Jean became a national icon as she supported Moser and his Loyola-Chicago squad during their run to the Final Four in 2018. While her basketball passion made her famous and drew the attention of celebrities and politicians, including former President Joe Biden, who once sent her flowers, she endeared herself to the campus community that loved her.

Moser said he was always stunned by Sister Jean's independence. Although she was in a wheelchair during packed news conferences and nationally televised interviews during her favorite team's miraculous NCAA tournament run seven years ago, Moser remembers her moving around Loyola-Chicago's campus in her favorite sneakers.

"She was always running around in her Nike shoes," Porter said. "On the back of them, one said 'Sister' and the back of the other shoe said 'Jean.'"

Sister Jean lived at the dorms with the students at 98 years old, he said. And one night, Moser was walking out of a parking garage after late-night recruiting calls when he saw her walking toward the dorms at 8:30 p.m. on a cold Chicago night. He offered her a ride, but she refused.

"She lived in the dorms by herself," he said. "Self-sufficient. Now think about that. She's 98, by herself, living in the dorm for the students. I said, 'Sister Jean, jump in. I'll take you across the street to the dorm.' She's like, 'No, no. This is great for me.' It had to be 10 degrees."

Those who knew Sister Jean also understood that her passion for basketball was real, he said. She didn't like to be bothered when she was watching games and would hush anyone who disrupted her viewing experience.

"I remember her being such a basketball fan," Moser said. "She loved my kids, but I remember she sat behind my kids at a game, and she shushed my kids. They were making noise and she's like, 'Sshhh, I'm trying to watch the game.'"

But her warmth, humility and kindness toward others, Porter said, will be his lasting memory of her. Sister Jean, who had been with Loyola-Chicago basketball since 1991, would pray for the Ramblers and their opponents. She would also cheer for Moser's players and give them pregame pep talks.

Moser said he and Sister Jean stayed in touch even after he left for Oklahoma in 2021.

He attended her 105th and 106th birthday celebrations in Chicago, too.

As he prepared to fly to Chicago for Thursday's ceremony, he said he's confident about one thing: There will never be another person like Sister Jean.

"She meant everything to all of us before she became, in her words, the international star -- not just a national star," Moser said.