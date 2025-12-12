How to watch Vitale-Barkley telecast of Indiana-Kentucky

Two legends unite as Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley will be on the mic for Indiana-Kentucky this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. (0:35)

In a cross-network collaboration, ESPN's Dick Vitale and TNT Sports' Charles Barkley will partner on college basketball coverage this season. As members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball and Sports Broadcasting Halls of Fame, Vitale and Barkley will provide one-of-a-kind expertise and plenty of entertainment for fans.

When is the Vitale-Barkley game?

Vitale and Barkley, along with play-by-play voice Dave O'Brien, will call the No. 25 Indiana at No. 19 Kentucky men's basketball game Saturday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch the action?

Fans can tune in on ESPN.

Will Vitale and Barkley call any other games in 2026?

The iconic commentators will reunite in March to call their first-ever NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament game as part of TNT Sports and CBS Sports' First Four coverage.

Key facts about Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley

Since joining ESPN during its first year in 1979, Dick Vitale has called more than 1,000 games. His passion and signature style have helped shape the college basketball experience for fans for 46 years while cementing his legacy as one of the most enduring figures in sports broadcasting history.

Charles Barkley is one of sports television's most recognizable analysts, known for his award-winning work across 25 years on TNT Sports' "Inside the NBA." His broadcasting career has made him a cultural icon whose voice resonates well beyond the basketball court.

