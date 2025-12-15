Open Extended Reactions

The sixth in-season edition of the men's AP Top 25 poll features little movement.

Arizona retains its No. 1 position, with no changes in the top 10 other than Gonzaga and Houston swapping the No. 7 and 8 spots.

And after three new entrants in last week's poll, only one new team cracks this week's Top 25, with Georgia bumping UCLA.

Let's run through statistical highlights and the next game for each of the Top 25 teams.

All times Eastern. All stats courtesy of ESPN Research unless otherwise noted.

Previous ranking: 1

2025-26 record: 9-0

Stat to know: With Saturday's 96-75 victory over Alabama, Arizona became the first Division I program in AP poll history (since 1948-49) to win five games against ranked opponents over its first nine games of a season.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Abilene Christian, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 2

2025-26 record: 10-0

Stat to know: The Wolverines scored 100 points for the fifth time in 10 games with Saturday's 101-83 win over Maryland, tying the record for most 100-point games in program history over the first 10 games of a season. The 1988-89 Michigan team also did it en route to winning the program's only national title.

What's next: Sunday vs. La Salle, 4 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 3

2025-26 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Duke hasn't played since its Dec. 6 win over Michigan State, the Blue Devils' fourth victory over an AP-ranked opponent this season, tied for the program's most within the first 10 games of a season since the AP poll began in 1948-49.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Lipscomb, 9 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 4

2025-26 record: 11-0

Stat to know: Iowa State is off to an 11-0 state for the third time in program history, joining its 2014-15 and 2021-22 teams.

What's next: Sunday vs. Long Beach State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 5

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: UConn is off to a 10-1 or better start for the third time in four seasons, matching its start to the 2023-24 campaign that ended in a second consecutive national championship.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Butler, 8 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 6

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Purdue won its 11th straight game against an unranked opponent with Saturday's 79-59 victory over Marquette, the Boilermakers' longest such win streak since the 2022-23 season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Auburn, 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 8

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: All of Gonzaga's 10 wins have been by double digits, the most of any Division I team this season.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Campbell, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 7

2025-26 record: 10-1

Stat to know: Houston won its third game by 40 or more points with Saturday's 99-57 victory over New Orleans, its most since the 2020-21 season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arkansas, 5:30 p.m., CBS

Previous ranking: 9

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Michigan State's 76-72 win over Penn State is its smallest regular-season victory as a ranked team against an unranked team since 2022.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Toledo, 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 10

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: AJ Dybantsa recorded his fifth game with 20 or more points with Saturday's 26-point effort against UC Riverside, the most of any BYU freshman over the last 10 seasons. He also became just the second freshman in program history to reach 200 points in the first 10 career games, joining Danny Ainge (1977-78).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Pacific, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 11

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Louisville's six games with 90 or more points are the most in the ACC this season.

What's next: Tuesday at Tennessee, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 14

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: North Carolina's 9-1 start is its best since 2017-18. Caleb Wilson had his fourth 20-point double-double of the season in Saturday's victory over South Carolina Upstate; no other Division I freshman has more than two.

What's next: Tuesday vs. East Tennessee State, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Previous ranking: 15

2025-26 record: 10-0

Stat to know: Vanderbilt is off to its first 10-0 start since 2007-08, earning its highest ranking since the 2011-12 preseason poll. Saturday's 83-72 win over Central Arkansas was its ninth double-digit victory of the season, the most within Commodores' first 10 games of season since 2003.

What's next: Wednesday at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 17

2025-26 record: 8-2

Stat to know: Arkansas avenged its Sweet 16 loss to Texas Tech with Saturday's 93-86 victory over the Red Raiders. It was the second time this season the Razorbacks had three 20-point scorers: Trevon Brazile (24), Karter Knox (20) and Darius Acuff Jr. (20).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Queens University, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 23

2025-26 record: 11-0

Stat to know: This is Nebraska's first 11-0 start in program history -- and its 15-game win streak dating back to last season is the longest in school history. The Cornhuskers' 83-80 win over Illinois was their first victory in a ranked matchup since March 9, 1991.

What's next: Sunday vs. North Dakota, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network

Previous ranking: 12

2025-26 record: 7-3

Stat to know: Labaron Philon Jr.'s 24-point effort in Saturday's loss to Arizona was his fourth 20-point game against an AP-ranked team this season, tied for the most in Division I.

What's next: Wednesday vs. South Florida, 8 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 19

2025-26 record: 8-3

Stat to know: Melvin Council Jr. had a career-high 36 points in Saturday's overtime win against NC State, making the second-most 3s in program history with his 9-of-15 effort from beyond the arc.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Towson, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 13

2025-26 record: 8-3

Stat to know: Illinois suffered its first home loss of the season with Saturday's 83-80 defeat to Nebraska. All three of its losses have come against ranked opponents (Alabama and UConn).

What's next: Dec. 22 at Missouri, 8 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 16

2025-26 record: 7-3

Stat to know: JT Toppin and Christian Anderson became the second pair of teammates this season to each score 25-plus points against a ranked opponent with their 30- and 26-point efforts, respectively, in Saturday's loss to Arkansas. Arizona's Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley were the first to do it in the Wildcats' season-opening win over Florida.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Northern Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 20

2025-26 record: 7-3

Stat to know: Tennessee returns to action for the first time since Dec. 6, when it suffered its third consecutive loss after leading at halftime, the program's longest such streak since 2019-20. The Volunteers had won 10 straight games when leading at halftime heading into that down stretch.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Louisville, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 21

2025-26 record: 8-3

Stat to know: Auburn recorded its 27th straight win against an unranked opponent with Saturday's 92-78 victory over Chattanooga.

What's next: Saturday vs. Purdue, 6:30 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 22

2025-26 record: 6-3

Stat to know: Rick Pitino won his first contest against Iona since leaving the program in March 2023.

What's next: Tuesday vs. DePaul, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 18

2025-26 record: 6-4

Stat to know: Florida hit a season-high 50% of its field goals (27 of 54) in Saturday's 80-70 win over George Washington.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Saint Francis, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 24

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Last Tuesday's 84-60 win over Maryland Eastern Shore was Virginia's eighth straight victory in home games against unranked nonconference opponents.

What's next: Saturday vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2025-26 record: 9-1

Stat to know: Georgia went into Saturday's 84-65 win over Cincinnati leading the nation in scoring with an average of nearly 100 points a game but struggled to keep that pace after an 11-day break.

What's next: Thursday vs. Western Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network