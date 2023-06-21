IT'S ONE OF the mysteries of the modern game of baseball: Why do so many teams receive so little "hitting" from their designated hitters?

A few weeks ago, I ran some of the numbers past Josh Bell, the regular designated hitter for the Cleveland Guardians. Some of those updated figures for 2023:

Three teams are hitting under .200 from the DH spot. Another six are hitting under .225.

The major league average OPS is .729. Thirteen teams are seeing their DHs produce an OPS worse than a league-average hitter.

Seattle Mariners DHs are hitting .161 with a .553 OPS -- and that isn't even the worst OPS in the majors. Milwaukee Brewers DHs are hitting .184 with three home runs for a .533 OPS.

The Detroit Tigers have used 16 different DHs and started nine different players there -- and they've combined to hit .206 with three home runs.

These numbers aren't anomalies. Last season, four teams hit under .200, and a whopping 14 teams saw their DHs produce an OPS under .700, despite a leaguewide OPS of .707.

"Yeah, I don't know what to say," Bell replied. He paused and laughed. "Other than hitting is really hard."