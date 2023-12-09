Open Extended Reactions

Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger! For a long time, and for a lot of money. After a wild week of rumors (and several more weeks of silence preceding it), Ohtani announced his decision on Instagram: He's leaving the Los Angeles Angels to head crosstown and join the Los Angeles Dodgers. His deal, for 10 years and $700 million, dwarfs every other professional contract in MLB and in American sports. How does it change Dodgers' 2024 outlook -- and the MLB landscape? Our MLB experts weigh in on the big questions about this very big deal.