Be honest: Back when the season began, did you forecast an American League Division Series round that included the New York Yankees (plausible) and three AL Central teams, none of which are the Minnesota Twins (are you kidding)?

In the National League, things are less surprising. The league's powers -- the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres -- are still alive, and in a thrilling three-game wild-card victory by the New York Mets over the Milwaukee Brewers, there really was no outcome that could be termed an upset.

The wild-card round was exhilarating to watch, but now it's time to move on, for the winners and for the teams that were waiting to find out the identity of their LDS opponent.

Let's take an initial glance at the pairings by considering the viewpoints of the teams who were watching the first round along with the rest of us. What did they see that might give them pause? What did they see that might have them licking their chops?

Let's assess. Teams are listed in order from most concerned to least concerned, but here's a spoiler: None of the four bye teams should be worry-free.