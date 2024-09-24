Open Extended Reactions

There are still a few days left in the regular season and a couple of playoff spots up for grabs, but let's hand out some final regular-season team grades. A few of these could change depending on who makes the playoffs and who doesn't, but with the majority of 2024 in the rearview mirror, we can grade with a good degree of certainty.

Teams are graded against their preseason expectations but also on criteria such as: Did they improve from last season? Did they show some positive development with young players? Did the front office moves in the offseason or at the trade deadline work out?

Let's get right to it, starting with our highest grades.

Jump to a team:

American League

BAL | BOS | CHW | CLE | DET

HOU | KC | LAA | MIN | NYY

OAK | SEA | TB | TEX | TOR

National League

ARI | ATL | CHC | CIN | COL

LAD | MIA | MIL | NYM | PHI

PIT | SD | SF | STL | WSH