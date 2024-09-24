        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Full regular-season grades for all 30 MLB teams

          How does the Brewers' 2024 stack up to expectations? We hand out full regular-season grades to all 30 MLB clubs. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
          • David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior WriterSep 24, 2024, 11:00 AM
            Close
            • Covers MLB for ESPN.com
            • Former deputy editor of Page 2
            • Been with ESPN.com since 1995
            Follow on X

          There are still a few days left in the regular season and a couple of playoff spots up for grabs, but let's hand out some final regular-season team grades. A few of these could change depending on who makes the playoffs and who doesn't, but with the majority of 2024 in the rearview mirror, we can grade with a good degree of certainty.

          Teams are graded against their preseason expectations but also on criteria such as: Did they improve from last season? Did they show some positive development with young players? Did the front office moves in the offseason or at the trade deadline work out?

          Let's get right to it, starting with our highest grades.

          Jump to a team:

          American League
          BAL | BOS | CHW | CLE | DET
          HOU | KC | LAA | MIN | NYY
          OAK | SEA | TB | TEX | TOR

          National League
          ARI | ATL | CHC | CIN | COL
          LAD | MIA | MIL | NYM | PHI
          PIT | SD | SF | STL | WSH