We're down to four teams: Three big-market teams with payrolls funded by Fort Knox plus those scrappy Cleveland Guardians. Three of our teams finished in first place in their division and two of them had the two best records in the majors. With the NLCS kicking off Sunday night in Los Angeles, let's rank the four possible World Series matchups. Our criteria: How interesting are the teams? Do they have star players? What is the history of the franchises? How good were they in the regular season (no offense to the Texas Rangers or Arizona Diamondbacks last year, but an all wild-card matchup isn't the preferred World Series clash for some of us)?

This year, the good news is we can't go wrong: All four teams have intriguing storylines. We could have a historic World Series drought on the line -- and the potential of seeing the greatest superstar showdown of all time.